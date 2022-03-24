BREAKING NEWS: Elder Neil L. Andersen will speak at BYU-I’s Winter Commencement

Graduation will be held on Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. Elder Neil L. Andersen has been invited to be the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony.

According to a recent BYU-Idaho news release, “The university will award 2,153 bachelor’s degrees and 712 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,673 are women and 1,118 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,854 of this semester’s graduates, while 936 of the graduates are online students, and 960 of those graduating started their college career as BYU-Pathway Worldwide students.”

For more information, go to BYU-I’s graduation website.