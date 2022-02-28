On Wednesday, Feb. 23, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Scroll talked to BYU-Idaho faculty on the subject.

Capt. Austin Hamilton, a BYU-I professor and part of BYU-I ROTC cadre, commented on the event, describing the conflict as being decades in the making. A mix of dissolving Soviet states and nuclear power balance have contributed to the unrest. The infringement of Ukraine’s sovereignty is a threat to alliances and independence everywhere.

“It would be like if Canada were to invade Maine, declare it independent and send in forces to keep the peace,” Hamilton said.

When asked about how the conflict impacts cadets in BYU-I’s ROTC program, Hamilton said that it has no impact on his students.

“ROTC’s mission is to provide second lieutenants to lead in the military,” Hamilton said. “From then, it’s up to the Army.”

After graduation, cadets will serve in the U.S. Army Reserve Corps, the Army National Guard or as an active duty soldier.

Hamilton also responded to student concern about a potential draft, should the situation continue to escalate.

“There hasn’t been a draft since the end of the Vietnam war,” Hamilton said. “There is no indication of that changing.”

Since Wednesday, conflict has continued and the outcome of the invasion remains unknown.