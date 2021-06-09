Bright colors and bright smiles served at the Flower Girl Shop

Jessica Rees, a freshman studying psychology, needed money. Unable to rely on parental support or find a job, she reviewed skills she had and came up with an idea: She decided to sell flower crowns.

The Flower Girl Shop, a mobile vendor, sells an assortment of flower crowns. Prices range from $5 to $20 per crown. The flower crowns are made from synthetic flowers currently, but Rees is planning to use real flowers as her company takes off. She has been making flower crowns for over a year and is self-taught.

“I want my customers to walk away feeling like they are loved and beautiful,” Rees said. “I sell to both men and women. I want people to feel special and magical when they purchase a crown from me.”

Kris Kingsolver, a senior studying theatre, is a happy customer of the Flower Girl Shop.

“I have had a couple of custom pieces done, and Jess has done a really great job taking things of sentimental value and turn them into something that brings out my inner child,” Kingsolver said. “Her flower crowns make me feel whimsy and full of remembrance. They make me feel special and nurtured.”

The Flower Girl shop is open on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., outside the Circle of Love Bridal shop on Main Street.

“All are welcome to try on a crown. Let’s spread the joy of living in beautiful Idaho,” Rees said.

For more information on The Flower Girl Shop, visit their Facebook page.