Bring your game to life at the Dungeons and Dragons 3D printing event

On Friday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m., the David O. McKay Library Mac Lab will be hosting their first 3D printing event of the semester. Learn the basics of 3D printing, receive a free print under $5 and meet creative people who share similar interests with you.

This event will include a training on how to find and create files that will lead to making your own 3D prints, including a presentation from lead student of the Mac Lab, Porter Hansen. Then, they will answer any questions people have about 3D printing or the Mac Lab itself and will finish by helping the attendees get their free prints.

Hansen expressed that he and many within the Mac Lab were excited to begin having events such as the D&D 3D printing event when he said, “This is a great opportunity to come and meet people who are interested in the same hobby as them. And of course there is the one free print as well.”

Not only is this the first Mac Lab event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will also offer an opportunity to learn a new skill and meet new people. In addition to this, it will also help improve your Dungeons and Dragons gaming session. The Mac Lab chose the theme of D&D because one of the most common items they print are miniatures, which help people add more detail to their games.

Dungeons and Dragons is simple enough to play with only a pen and piece of paper. However, many players agree that having miniatures in their game helps improve them.

“They help visualize and make you feel more like a part of the story, and it is totally worth it,” said Ethan Howlett, a sophomore studying nursing. “Especially if it is a character you have fallen in love with and then you get to see them in person, it adds a lot and an extra connection to it.”

Along with improving your gameplay by helping you visualize the battlefield and come up with creative strategies, but miniatures also help you feel more connected to your character.

“For those who have a creative mindset, then this would be a really could experience and opportunity for them and I would totally go,” Howlett said.

And for those who are interested in attending this event, you can reserve a spot by going to the David O. McKay Library Mac Lab and entering your email so you can receive updates about the event. It is also recommended you bring your laptop to the event so you can follow along with the skills taught.