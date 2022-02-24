Home Campus BYU-I alumnus gives back by bringing Magic to the community
CampusFeatures

BYU-I alumnus gives back by bringing Magic to the community

By Exauce Ondongo
0
188
Dragon created by owner and friends

Magic is in the air of Rexburg as the owner of GamePulse, Isaac Beavin, hosted Rexburg’s most competitive board game tournament of Magic: The Gathering.

The tabletop and digital collectible card game was created in 1993 by Richard Garfield. Since then, the game has only gained more popularity and has found itself in Rexburg.

“There is a huge community that meets every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for Magic tournaments,” Beavin said. “It is a fun game of tactic and imagination, and all are welcome. Monday and Wednesday are open days for anyone willing to learn. There is always someone here to teach.”

Warhammer Battlefield
BattleField created for the board game warhammer

Beavin is a BYU-Idaho alumnus who studied recreational management. He created GamePulse, located right next to the Biomat USA Plasma Center on Main Street, because of his love for board games and friendly environments. In his store, you will find various amounts of board games, dice and artistic creations that resemble worlds like Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer and many more.

“The community is only getting bigger, and with that brings more fun with meaningful relationships,” Beavin said. “For anyone thinking of where they can go to have fun while playing board games, this is the place.”

For those looking for adventure, Beavin helps promote “Hold the Dice,” a Dungeons & Dragons Club at BYU-I. This club meets every Thursday at The Crossroads in the Hyrum Manwaring Center at 7 p.m.

Learn more about events at GamePulse or their website on Facebook.

Previous articleCity Council discusses improvements and city limit expansion
Next articleVietnamese pho coming to Rexburg
Exauce Ondongo
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

The secrets to parking in Rexburg

Emma Hyde - 0
Parking in Rexburg is the cause of a lot of stress.
Read more
Campus

Winter sports: A way to embrace the Rexburg cold

Jessica Banks - 0
Finding fun in the cold is a way BYU-Idaho students have learned to enjoy the winter.
Read more
Features

Are winter tires actually worth it?

Brogan Houston - 0
Some people think they can’t afford winter tires, but here’s why you can’t afford to not have winter tires.
Read more

Most Popular

Editorial: The magic of reading recreationally

Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
Read a book. You won't regret it.
Read more

Police log: Gas station harassment and drugs in traffic

Projects Marissa Harrison - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

Briefing: Russia invades Ukraine

News Lauren Wadas - 0
BYU-I faculty summarize the cause and possible effects.
Read more

Twos-day mug swap warms the community

Uncategorized Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater offered a community mug swap accompanied with gourmet hot chocolate and $5 professional portraits.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Editorial: The magic of reading recreationally

    Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Read a book. You won't regret it.
    Read more

    Police log: Gas station harassment and drugs in traffic

    Projects Marissa Harrison - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Briefing: Russia invades Ukraine

    News Lauren Wadas - 0
    BYU-I faculty summarize the cause and possible effects.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Editorial: The magic of reading recreationally

    Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Read a book. You won't regret it.
    Read more

    Police log: Gas station harassment and drugs in traffic

    Projects Marissa Harrison - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Briefing: Russia invades Ukraine

    News Lauren Wadas - 0
    BYU-I faculty summarize the cause and possible effects.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv