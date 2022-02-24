BYU-I alumnus gives back by bringing Magic to the community

Magic is in the air of Rexburg as the owner of GamePulse, Isaac Beavin, hosted Rexburg’s most competitive board game tournament of Magic: The Gathering.

The tabletop and digital collectible card game was created in 1993 by Richard Garfield. Since then, the game has only gained more popularity and has found itself in Rexburg.

“There is a huge community that meets every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for Magic tournaments,” Beavin said. “It is a fun game of tactic and imagination, and all are welcome. Monday and Wednesday are open days for anyone willing to learn. There is always someone here to teach.”

Beavin is a BYU-Idaho alumnus who studied recreational management. He created GamePulse, located right next to the Biomat USA Plasma Center on Main Street, because of his love for board games and friendly environments. In his store, you will find various amounts of board games, dice and artistic creations that resemble worlds like Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer and many more.

“The community is only getting bigger, and with that brings more fun with meaningful relationships,” Beavin said. “For anyone thinking of where they can go to have fun while playing board games, this is the place.”

For those looking for adventure, Beavin helps promote “Hold the Dice,” a Dungeons & Dragons Club at BYU-I. This club meets every Thursday at The Crossroads in the Hyrum Manwaring Center at 7 p.m.

Learn more about events at GamePulse or their website on Facebook.