BYU-I anticipates requiring masks through Winter 2022
Campus

BYU-I anticipates requiring masks through Winter 2022

By Grace Wride
0
229
Photo credit: Grace Wride

BYU-Idaho encouraged students to continue wearing masks through a recent official notice. It is anticipated they will be required for the remainder of fall semester and through winter semester.

“The university continues to work very closely with Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) and to carefully track local infection and hospitalization rates. Given current trends, masks continue to be required in all campus buildings. …

We encourage everyone to follow the guidance of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President Henry J. Eyring to be good global citizens by getting vaccinated and following health protocols, including mask-wearing.”

BYU-I also encouraged students to get tested if they experience symptoms. If they test positive, they must contact the Student Well-Being Office and their instructors.

“Your teachers will work with you to provide the necessary support for your learning and coursework while you are isolating,” the official notice read.

Students can schedule their vaccines here.

Grace Wride
