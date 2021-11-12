Home Campus BYU-I choirs shout praises to the Lord
BYU-I choirs shout praises to the Lord

By Abigayl Finch
The Men's Chorus entertain the audience with their music repertoire. Photo credit: Abigayl Finch

The Men’s Chorus, Women’s Chorus and Bella Voce performed their fall concert in the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall last Friday at 7:30 p.m. Three music professors directed the choirs: Atina Coates, Paul Busselburg and Eda Ashby as well as student directors for various pieces.

The Women’s Chorus, led by Coates, sang the following songs for the concert:

  1. “Ave Generosa” composed by Ola Gjeilo with text by Hildegard von Bingen
  2. “Hymne nach de 83. Psalm op 35 Wie Lieblich sinde deine wohnugen” composed by Josef Gabriel Rheinberger
  3. “Reel a Bouche” composed by Mark Sirett
  4. “Days of Beauty” composed by Ola Gjeilo with text by Emily Bronte

The Men’s Chorus, led by Paul Busselburg, presented the following pieces:

  1. “Sine Nomine” composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
  2. “Non nobis Domine” composed by Rosephayne Powell.
  3. “Ubi Caritas” composed by Ola Gjeilo with text by Paulinus of Aquileia
  4. “God Loved Us, So He Sent His Son” arranged by Paul Bussellburg and text by Alexander Schreiner
  5. “We’ve Come a Long Way” a traditional folk song arranged by Wendall D. Glick
  6. “Sing Praise to Him” arranged by Mack Wilburg using text from the Bohemian Brethern’s Songbook.

Bella Voce, a specialty women’s choir led by Eda Ashby, sang the following:

  1. “O filli et filiae” composed by Volckmar Leisring
  2. “Hodie” a song from Ceremony of Carols composed by Benjamin Britten
  3. “O Magnum Mysterium” composed by Tomas Luis de Victoria
  4. “Balulalow” a song from Ceremony of Carols composed by Benjamin Britten
  5. “This Little Babe” a song from Ceremony of Carols composed by Benjamin Britten
  6. “E’en So Lord Jesus Quickly Come” composed by Paul Manz using text from Revelation 22.
  7. “Prayer for the Gifts” composed by Kinley Lange
  8. “Gloria” a song from Missa brevis in C minor composed by Imant Raminish

Each of these songs have a unique history and significance to the choir members.

“My favorite song is God Loved so He Sent His Son,” said Benjamin Dye, a freshman studying theatre education. “It’s really a still and peaceful song. But it changes between quiet, but also it’s powerful. So there’s a really cool contrast.”

Many of the songs center on worshipping and praising Jesus Christ or singing praises to the Lord. The song “Ave Generosa” is about the virgin Mary, the song “Ubi Caritas” talks about charity and the love of God and the song “O filli et filiae” praises about the birth of the Savior.

“All of our songs are worship of God,” Dye said. “I like the theme of our concert of praising the saints for how far they’ve come, what they’ve had to do to get where they are, and why they are where they are.”

Text and music came together to evoke emotions among the audience members.

“You’re able to express your emotions very purely when it comes to music,” said Blake Martin, a freshman studying electrical engineering. “You’re able to just based on the pitch and the note and the rhythm express your emotions more freely and obviously then you would be able to just by talking.”

Abigayl Finch
