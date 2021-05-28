Do you want to participate in a fun, energized and exhilarating cycling experience that takes you up a mountain, all done on a stationary bike? Well, the BYU-I cycling class is the event for you.

Every Monday and Wednesday, the BYU-I Recreation and Wellness Center is hosting free cycling classes at the Hart Auxiliary Gym. All students are welcome to come.

On Mondays, classes are held from 9-9:50 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8-8:50 p.m. Admission is free. All you need to do is register through the BYU-I gym portal by clicking on fitness classes and selecting cycling classes.

The BYU-I cycling classes involve a series of energizing rides with hills, flats, jumps and sprints.

The Recreation and Wellness Center states cycling is “A fast growing exercise program. It consists of an instructor, you and your bike. You need not be an avid cyclist to spin. This is a very individualized workout that is fulfilling to all fitness levels. You get a fun energizing bike ride, without even leaving the building.”

Eden Benites, a junior studying biomedical science, attends the cycling classes every Monday.

“Cycling is definitely difficult,” Benites said. “It really burns your legs and you feel as though your heart might explode at times, but once you get used to it, it feels great.”

At the cycling sessions, there’s no rest. You are cycling for a duration of 50 minutes straight. Although it seems tiring, the instructor shuffles through her playlist of energizing music to keep students motivated and able to persevere through the pain.

“The cycling classes are really challenging and motivate me to push through the difficult parts of it,” said Makenzie Morris, a freshman studying nursing. “Cycling is really fun and makes me want to come back again and again.”