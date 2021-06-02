BYU-‘I DO’ and how to thrive when it comes to relationships

Relationships can be difficult at times, especially in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s dating culture. Sometimes people are aloof when it comes to dating and relationships. Some people who start new relationships struggle because of their poor dating practices.



According to Rejection Therapy with Jia Jiang, when it comes to dating, many people view it as an invitation to become exclusive rather than a fun way to get to know someone. Too many men don’t ask women on dates because of the paralyzing fear of rejection. Due to this, many women go through college without being asked on a date.

If you’re in a relationship, here is advice some people have to offer.

“Being able to be completely comfortable with each other, and not judge one’s actions helps a relationship stay healthy,” said Sofia Ramirez, a junior studying art.

Ramirez said it is important to be able to put your guard down and be yourself around your partner.

“Becoming vulnerable is key to building trust,” Ramirez said. “Sharing those scary and hard moments or truths about yourself will help your relationship.”

Even then, they must ask themselves if they have found true love.

“It’s more evident when there is true love when you are at a point in the relationship where what you want is to make the other person happy and vice-versa,” said Brady Haws, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies.

Haws said selflessness and self-sacrifice are true love.

Dr. Cole Ratcliffe believes sometimes people get into a relationship thinking they can change the other person.

According to Dr. Cole Ratcliffe, in his blog BYU-I Do, “Real change only happens when people choose to do so. There is obviously a disconnect somewhere. I believe that that disconnect comes most frequently because of desire and fear. We desire a particular type of spouse, who does or doesn’t do certain things. We have hopes and expectations galore (and these aren’t necessarily bad). When our expectations aren’t met, we fear that we are missing out on something. We fear that, unless we do or say something, those expectations will never be met, and that’s a really scary thought.”

According to Dr. Ratcliffe, this can lead us to try to change our partner, but we cannot change people; we can only influence them.

Based on what Haws and Ramirez said, when it comes to relationships, we must be smart and wise about the person we choose.