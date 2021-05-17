BYU-I enrollment grows despite the pandemic

In an official press release on May 14, BYU-Idaho released enrollment numbers for Spring Semester 2021 showing a 2.8% increase from last spring semester. The total enrollment is 21,142 campus-based students.

According to the press release, “This number includes campus students who are enrolled in face-to-face, blended, flexible, remote, online, and/or internship courses. The university estimates that approximately 14,500 students are living in the City of Rexburg during the Spring 2021 Semester.”

The total enrollment breaks down to 10,342 male students and 10,800 female students, with 24% of students being married.

Additionally, “The number of online students for the Spring 2021 Semester is 16,829, an increase of 35 percent over last spring’s comparable online student enrollment of 12,440.”

BYU-I’s online courses are growing rapidly, according to the press release, so is the number of online students.

According to the press release, “BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience.”

The University’s growth is unhindered by COVID-19 challenges due to its unique blend of course options available to meet the needs of all students this semester.