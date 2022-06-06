BYU-I football: Spartans continue winning ways and Hawks offense takes flight

With the start of the third week of BYU-Idaho’s competitive football league, we saw the 1-0 Spartans face the 0-1 Wolverines. Following that game, the 1-1 Hawks faced the 2-0 Vikings.

Spartans vs. Wolverines





The Spartans had a week to prepare heading into this game after winning their week one match. Meanwhile, the Wolverines were looking for their first win after losing their first match last week.

The Spartans started this game very quickly, with their defense rallying to the ball and stopping the Wolverines from progressing at all during the first half. Meanwhile, on offense, the Spartans continued to use their speed and managed to score two touchdowns in the first half, giving themselves a 16-0 lead by halftime.

Going into the second half, the Spartans continued to score by getting another touchdown giving themselves a 24-0 lead. However, after this third touchdown, the Wolverines made improvements and managed to stop the Spartans from scoring again in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines started to get back into the game by scoring a touchdown, making the score 24-8, but there wasn’t enough time left on the clock as the game ended with a final score of 24-8. The Spartans are now 2-0, while the Wolverines drop to 0-2.

“I think we are doing pretty good, we are probably the most physical team right now which is going to give us a huge advantage,” said Spartans coach Logan Strong in response to the win. “I think we got a good shot come playoff time.”

Hawks vs. Vikings





The Vikings entered this game having won both their previous games by more than 30 points. The Hawks, after losing their first game won last week and hoped to keep that form going in this game.

Early in the game, the Hawks defense stepped up and all but shut down a powerful Vikings offense. On the Vikings‘ first 3 drives they had three 4-and-outs. The Hawks offense took advantage of this great start by scoring three touchdowns in just the first quarter. Throughout the whole half, the Vikings struggled to stop the Hawks‘ offensive pass game.

The Hawks added another touchdown in the second quarter giving them a large 28-0 lead heading into the second half. The Vikings — hoping for a comeback in the second half — stepped up defensively and stopped the Hawks offense multiple times. However, the Vikings offense still couldn’t get going and by the time the clock hit zero, the final score was 34-0.

“The biggest impact was really telling our guys that this is a brotherhood,” said Hawks coach Anthony Torres. “We have a true brotherhood on the team. We’re encouraging each other, helping each other up, and that really helped us through this game.”