Home Campus BYU-I football: Spartans continue winning ways and Hawks offense takes flight
Campus

BYU-I football: Spartans continue winning ways and Hawks offense takes flight

By John Payne
0
228
The Vikings and the Hawks face off. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

With the start of the third week of BYU-Idaho’s competitive football league, we saw the 1-0 Spartans face the 0-1 Wolverines. Following that game, the 1-1 Hawks faced the 2-0 Vikings.

Spartans vs. Wolverines

A Spartan runs the ball down the field.
A Spartan runs the ball down the field. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

The Spartans had a week to prepare heading into this game after winning their week one match. Meanwhile, the Wolverines were looking for their first win after losing their first match last week.

The Spartans started this game very quickly, with their defense rallying to the ball and stopping the Wolverines from progressing at all during the first half. Meanwhile, on offense, the Spartans continued to use their speed and managed to score two touchdowns in the first half, giving themselves a 16-0 lead by halftime.

Going into the second half, the Spartans continued to score by getting another touchdown giving themselves a 24-0 lead. However, after this third touchdown, the Wolverines made improvements and managed to stop the Spartans from scoring again in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines started to get back into the game by scoring a touchdown, making the score 24-8, but there wasn’t enough time left on the clock as the game ended with a final score of 24-8. The Spartans are now 2-0, while the Wolverines drop to 0-2.

“I think we are doing pretty good, we are probably the most physical team right now which is going to give us a huge advantage,” said Spartans coach Logan Strong in response to the win. I think we got a good shot come playoff time.”

Hawks vs. Vikings

The Hawks offense proved unstoppable in their game Friday night.
The Hawks' defense proved unstoppable in their game Friday night. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

The Vikings entered this game having won both their previous games by more than 30 points. The Hawks, after losing their first game won last week and hoped to keep that form going in this game.

Early in the game, the Hawks defense stepped up and all but shut down a powerful Vikings offense. On the Vikings first 3 drives they had three 4-and-outs. The Hawks offense took advantage of this great start by scoring three touchdowns in just the first quarter. Throughout the whole half, the Vikings struggled to stop the Hawks offensive pass game.

The Hawks added another touchdown in the second quarter giving them a large 28-0 lead heading into the second half. The Vikings — hoping for a comeback in the second half — stepped up defensively and stopped the Hawks offense multiple times. However, the Vikings offense still couldn’t get going and by the time the clock hit zero, the final score was 34-0.

“The biggest impact was really telling our guys that this is a brotherhood,said Hawks coach Anthony Torres. We have a true brotherhood on the team. We’re encouraging each other, helping each other up, and that really helped us through this game.”

Previous articleDunkin’ at the David instructs students on sweet library resources
Next articleRexburg City Council promotes Josh Rhodes to police chief, shares updates on University View and city parks
John Payne
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

Krysyan Edler - 0
Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
Read more
Campus

Lost and found: Found again

Colin Dupuis - 0
Find out where lost and found moved to and how it works.
Read more
Campus

SALT Contemporary Dance presents “PAN”

Lupei Huang - 0
The untold story of Peter Pan comes alive through the magic of contemporary dance in the BYU-Idaho McKay Library Quad.
Read more

Most Popular

Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
Read more

Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

Projects John Payne - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

News Kyley Reams - 0
Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
Read more

Lost and found: Found again

Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
Find out where lost and found moved to and how it works.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
    Read more

    Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

    News Kyley Reams - 0
    Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
    Read more

    Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

    News Kyley Reams - 0
    Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv