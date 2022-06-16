BYU-I football: Spartans edge Wildcats; Hawks shutout Wolverines

The Spartans came out with a close win against the Wildcats while the Hawks blew out the Wolverines Friday night at BYU-Idaho Stadium.

Wildcats vs. Spartans





The Wildcats took an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter with a punt return for a touchdown but failed to convert on the two-point conversion.

The Spartans answered in the second quarter with a score of their own after recovering a Wildcats fumble. After another failed two-point conversion, the score remained tied 6-6.

Both teams tallied two fumbles each in the third quarter. After a missed field goal by the Wildcats, the Spartans took over deep in their own territory.

A few plays later, the Wildcats forced and recovered a fumble in the Spartans’ end zone, resulting in a touchdown. The Wildcats then took a 12-6 lead.

The Spartans capitalized on a Wildcats fumble with a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, tying up the game 12-12. After a successful defensive stance by the defense, the Spartans scored on an 8-yard run with three minutes left to close out the game.

“I love the team’s attitude,” said Spartan head coach Logan Strong, a junior studying Chinese. “They love to hit. They love to play.”

The Spartans outscored the Wildcats in the fourth quarter, bringing the final score to 19-12 and sealing their third straight victory, making them 3-0.

Wolverines vs. Hawks

The Hawks started off the game with a two-play drive, resulting in a 55-yard touchdown. The Hawks continued racking up touchdowns throughout the first half, leading the Wolverines 34-0 at halftime.

The Hawks’ quarterback stole the show, throwing four touchdowns and adding one touchdown run.

“We have such a good brotherhood and connection,” said Hawks head coach Anthony Torres, a junior studying exercise physiology. “We can see it on the field, and it’s absolutely amazing.”

The Wolverines struggled to find their rhythm offensively, turning the ball over twice. The Wolverines also failed to find the end zone throughout the game.

The Hawks won the game 34-0, making it their third win of the season.