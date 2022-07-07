BYU-I football: Vikings come out victorious

The Vikings triumphed 29-18 over the Hawks to win the BYU-Idaho competitive football championship Thursday, June 30.

The Vikings took an early 6-0 lead by scoring the only touchdown in the first quarter.

During the second quarter, the Vikings found the end zone early, increasing their lead 12-0. The Hawks answered by scoring a touchdown but failed to do so again as a result of two turnovers.

The Vikings kicked a field goal just before halftime to go up 15-6.

The Vikings scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass to start the second half to go up 21-6. Later in the quarter, the Vikings special teams blocked a punt by the Hawks.

Unable to capitalize on the blocked punt, the Hawks took over but were driven back into their own end zone, resulting in a safety for the Vikings.

To start the fourth quarter, the Vikings once again found the end zone to increase the lead 29-6. The Hawks put together two scoring drives late in the quarter, but it proved to be too little, too late as the clock hit zero. The Vikings won 29-18.

“We just had to go out and play football and do our thing, (keeping) control of what we can do,” said Jeff Riggins, a junior studying business finance.

In a previous matchup between these two teams this season, the Hawks came out victorious.

“We worked hard,” Riggins said. “We fought. We’d come together as a team. We did everything (and) just watching that go off … it was just pure joy.”

The Vikings finished the season 5-1.