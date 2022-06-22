Home Campus BYU-I football: Wolverines eliminated from playoffs and Vikings return to winning form
BYU-I football: Wolverines eliminated from playoffs and Vikings return to winning form

By John Payne
Wildcats get set for play versus Wolverines Photo credit: John Payne

With the fifth week of the competitive football season rolling around, both games held high stakes. The first game between the Wildcats and Wolverines determined who made it into the playoffs and the second between the Vikings and Spartans determined who entered the playoffs ranked number one.

Wildcats vs. Wolverines

Wolverines prepare for play against Wildcats
Wolverines prepare for play against Wildcats Photo credit: John Payne

Both of these teams came into this game without a win, and both knew the stakes of this game. The winner made it to the playoffs and the loser had their season ended.

The first quarter favored Wildcats as both to start the quarter and finish the quarter they had touchdown drives. At the end of the first quarter, it was 14-0. In the second quarter, the Wolverines managed to get a touchdown on a 46-yard touchdown pass to get the score to 14-6. The Wildcats scored again with just eight seconds left in the half making the first half score 20-6.

In the second half, both teams played defensive battles as back and forth they would go without scoring. The third quarter ended with the same 20-6 score. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Wolverines managed to score again making it a 20-12 game. The game finished with a 20-12 score, eliminating the Wolverines from the playoffs.

“It was the best game we had all season,” said Chase Kimball, the Wolverines coach. “We just could not do it and we ran out of time.”

Vikings vs. Spartans

This game featured the Vikings, who had lost their last game, play the only remaining undefeated team, the Spartans. If the Spartans won this game, they would be guaranteed the number one rank in the league heading into the playoffs next week.

The Vikings started with the ball and finished by punting. The punt left the Spartans at their three-yard line. On the Spartan’s first play they ended up fumbling in their endzone which was recovered for a Vikings touchdown. The touchdown extra point was no good as it bounced off both of the upright poles.

The game continued as the Vikings scored another touchdown before the end of the first half giving them a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.

The second half became a defensive battle as four-and-outs, lots of penalties and turnovers abounded. This defensive battle continued throughout the second half and the game ended with the same score it had at halftime. The Vikings ended up winning the game 14-0, becoming the first team to defeat the Spartans this season.

“We came out and played hard and had a lot of fun,” said Jeffery Riggins, the Vikings coach. “The best thing is they played for each other and everyone got to play a lot. I was really proud of the way the guys played today.”

John Payne
