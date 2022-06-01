BYU-I Hawks win their first game and Vikings continue winning form

Another week down and another 2 games played in the BYU-Idaho competitive football season. This week’s games featured the 0-1 Hawks vs. the 0-1 Wildcats, followed by the 1-0 Vikings vs. the Wolverines — who were playing in their first game of the season.

Hawks vs. Wildcats





Both of these teams came into this game having lost their first match. Hoping to get some momentum for the rest of the season, both teams came out full force for a close and exciting first half. The Hawks took an early 6-0 lead, but the Wildcats would respond by scoring a touchdown of their own, making the score 6-6. Before the first half would end, the Hawks would score one more touchdown with a one-handed diving catch by receiver Braxton Mederios giving them a 14-6 lead.

Coming out in the second half, the Hawks all but took over the game. Through a solid mix of short passes, running plays and quarterback keepers, the Hawks brought the score to 40-14. The Wildcats did manage to pick up one more touchdown in the second half, however, they weren’t able to stop the quick Hawks offense as 40-14 was the final score of the game.

Vikings vs. Wolverines





After their 35-0 win last week, the Vikings looked to keep their dominant run going against the Wolverines. Early in the first quarter, the Vikings showed exactly why they had won their last game by so much, going up to 13-0 in the first quarter. This continued in the second quarter and by halftime the Vikings had a confident 26-0 lead off of a mix of strong runs and quick passes.

The Wolverines, while not being able to score in the first half, showed confident stretches as they would piece together several long passes with a few runs. However, they were unable to get across the line and pick up any points.

In the second half, the Wolverines’ defense stepped up and became the first team to prevent the Vikings from scoring in a quarter by forcing two turnover on downs. However, despite the defense stepping up to shut down the powerful Viking offense, the Wolverines were still unable to get on the board.

As the fourth quarter of the game rolled around the Vikings managed to score one more touchdown making it 34-0. The score stayed the same and the Vikings went on to collect their second win.

“The second half we really turned it around — it was a completely different game,” said Wolverines coach Chase Kimball in response to the defeat.

Vikings coach Jeff Riggins was very happy with his team’s performance throughout the whole game.

“We play really good as a team,” Riggins said. “Everyone does their own job. We do a great job of playing team ball.”

The Vikings will be playing again Friday as they will face the 1-1 Hawks at 6 p.m. Also playing this week is the 1-0 Spartans vs. the 0-1 Wolverines at 8 p.m. Both games will be held at the BYU-Idaho Stadium.