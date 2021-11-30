BYU-I prepares for poetry showcase

The BYU-Idaho poetry workshop is having their end-of-semester poetry showcase on Dec. 2 in the MC Little Theater from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments for everyone.

The showcase is a chance for students involved in the poetry workshop to share what they have been working on this semester.

Tanner Stevenson, a junior studying computer information technology and a member of the poetry club, is looking forward to sharing his work.

“My confidence has improved a lot since my last showcase,” Stevenson said. “I’m looking forward to it a lot.”

He plans to share a poem about a fish who is sick of litter, along with his other pieces.

Rachel Welker, another member of the poetry club, is a junior studying English. She shared her expectations for Dec. 2 based on her experience at showcases in the past.

“It’s a unique experience unlike most things. Each time is different. Each time is unexpected,” Welker said. “There’s gonna be humor and laughter. There’s gonna be sad stories and depressing parts, but there’s gonna be a lot of beauty in it overall.”

More information about the poetry workshop and its showcase can be found on their Facebook page.