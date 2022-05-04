BYU-I presents its spring semester Fitness Kickoff

April 27 presented the Fitness Kickoff on campus. Upbeat music could be heard throughout the John W. Hart building, leading to a room full of smiling participants and enthusiastic instructors getting people excited about recreational fitness classes.

Dozens of students pre-registered for fitness classes offered throughout spring semester. Students then participated in a joint class that featured everything from Zumba to kickboxing.

The two-hour event allowed students to meet the instructors, experience the various fitness classes offered and pre-register for any classes.

“The kickoff is the best event you could ever go to for fitness,” said lead instructor Katie Swanson, who is a junior at BYU-Idaho. “It’s a two-hour long workout, but think of it more like a dance party; you don’t even feel like you’re working out because it just feels like you’re having fun.”

Classes were held in 15 minute intervals throughout the event, with one 15-minute break in the middle. Instructors rotated on stage, each one teaching a different fitness method.

“The point of it is to get people to come try all of the different fitness styles; you don’t know what you like until you try it,” Swanson said.

Students who did not sign up at the Fitness Kickoff can pre-register for classes online here, on the BYU-I Rec & Wellness app and on the BYU–I I-Belong app.

A total of 37 free classes will be available.

“For this semester, we have three new classes: Pump-IT, which is a strength and conditioning class, Zumba, and Cross Training,” said Gina Ferreira, a sophomore studying exercise physiology.

Classes are available in the evenings Monday through Friday, as well as a few classes on Saturday.

“The classes may seem intimidating at first, but then all of a sudden you find a friend here, and they get you through your BYU-Idaho career,” said Lisa Robison, fitness activities advisor for BYU-I.