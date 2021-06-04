BYU-I quartet wins competition

The Young Artist String Quartet Competition awarded the first prize of $1,000 to BYU-Idaho’s Jupiter Quartet, coached by Dallin Hansen, a violin professor.

The quartet included Krystell Wright and Noelle Singleton, both seniors studying music education, on violin; Clayton Johnson, a senior studying music education, on viola; and Jaquell Taylor, a junior studying music education, on cello.

“As part of the String Chamber Music class that I teach, three student quartets entered the Boise Chamber Music Society competition in Winter 2021,” Hansen said. “They competed against several other collegiate-level quartets in the region, and one of our student groups (the Jupiter Quartet) won first prize, performing works by Beethoven and Shostakovich.”

Hansen is proud of the effort his students have shown throughout this time.

“For me, this is an extremely rewarding experience,” Hansen said. “It demonstrates the level of hard work and dedication put forth by the students and shows the technical and musical growth of their ensemble as a whole. The skills of communication, collaboration, leadership and unity come together at a very high level whenever we participate in chamber music. The winning group prepared carefully and thoroughly. Their performance was very unified, technically solid and musically compelling.”

The quartet members are proud of their accomplishment and appreciate the fact that this was a growing experience.

“We felt really good,” Johnson said. “It was interesting because we felt like it wasn’t our best performance. But we still crushed it.”

The preparation put into this competition provides members of the quartet with important experience for their future careers.

“The experience for each of the student groups was educationally powerful,” Hansen said. “Because they were not just preparing for an on-campus performance, which is what we do all the time, but being judged by independent adjudicators and compared to collegiate peers. This made their preparation more ‘real’ and generally raised the bar of expectation and quality. These experiences will bless the students’ lives as they continue to prepare for careers in all aspects of the music field, applying this level of excellence in all they do.”