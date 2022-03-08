Home Uncategorized BYU-I student charged with voyeurism
BYU-I student charged with voyeurism

By Marissa Harrison
Monday at 9 a.m. Brooks Wilson, a 25 year-old BYU-Idaho student, had his district court arraignment hearing to enter his plea for alleged voyeurism of several women living at Greenbrier Apartments.

Some background of the incident is as follows:

The Rexburg Police Department was called to the scene on Dec. 14 when Wilson was seen peeping through the women’s windows taking photos and videos. He admitted to the police taking the videos and photos. He started to delete the evidence when police confiscated his phone and arrested him.

On the original date of this event he posted $10,000 bail. Magistrate Judge David Hunt ordered that he have an 8 p.m. curfew, can not have a cell phone with video along with having a 300 foot distance of the Greenbrier Apartment.

His case was then moved to the district court for March 7 for an arraignment hearing where he would appear in court and submit a plea.

Monday mornings hearing is as follows:

In District Court on Monday with Judge Jon Shindurling, Wilson pleaded not guilty.

If found guilty Wilson could serve up to five years in prison or be charged a $55,000 fine.

The pretrial date for Wilson’s case is set for May 23 at 10 a.m.

