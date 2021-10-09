BYU-I student dies in Saint George Marathon

On October 2, 2021, Hayden Holman, a BYU-Idaho student studying business management operations, passed away after collapsing in the final mile of the St. George Marathon.

Holman’s obituary shares that “at the peak of health, Hayden participated in the race with his wife, mother, brother, and other family members.” His family members are deeply pained by the loss

According to an email sent out to faculty at BYU-I, “Hayden was from Sugar City and was married earlier this year to Charlotte deBarcellos.”

The email also asks for faculty and students to keep the Holman family in their prayers.

The funeral of Hayden Holman will be held in Idaho Falls on Saturday, October, 9, 2021.