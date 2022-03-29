BYU-I student invents pre-workout powder

In March of 2021, Joseph Fry, a business management marketing major at BYU-Idaho, invented a pre-workout supplement, which he named Alpha Raptor.

“I chose Alpha to display the feeling you’d have after using it,” Fry said. “The raptor is meant to represent the focus you’d gain as if you were hunting.”

He created his idea through Nutricap Labs, a supplement lab in Norcross, Georgia. By using their website he was able to bring his idea to life. Through this process, he invented a pre-workout to his liking with a higher dose of ingredients that helped him gain more energy and focus.

According to Fry, Alpha Raptor is anti-crash. A crash occurs when the caffeine from your pre-workout powder wears off.

“You will feel a pre-workout crash when your arms and legs begin to feel heavy and that energetic feeling that the pre-workout gives you, in the beginning, is no longer there,” Fry said.

The pre-workout gives him a full two-hour workout without any negative effects afterward.

These are the main ingredients within the supplements and their benefits:

— 8000mg of L-Citrulline and DL-Malate, which are meant to increase blood flow and help with power output and endurance during workouts.

— 3500mg of Beta-Alanine that aids with the production of carnosine, a compound in the human body that plays a role in muscle endurance in high-intensity exercise.

— 1000mg of PeakO2 that is used to help improve oxygen utilization and work capacity.

— 310mg of caffeine to increase activity in your brain and nervous system.

“When I use Alpha Raptor, I do not slow down through my workouts,” said Chris Silvernail, an apparel design major. “I feel more energized and focused when I work out and after I am done.”

Fry found his love for working out on his volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

At first, Fry disliked working out. While on his volunteer mission his trainer would wake up early every day to lift weights before the day began. This forced Fry to join his trainer, leading him to develop a hobby he now enjoys.

“Working out became a passion for me,” Fry said. “It has strengthened me physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually as well.”

His love for working out has caused him to want more energy in the mornings so that he could continue enjoying it. This led Fry to try pre-workout supplements, which are multigrain dietary formulas designed to boost your energy and athletic performance.

These supplements can come in either powder or pill form. After trying various amounts of pre-workout supplements that he did not enjoy, Fry came to the conclusion that he should just make his own.

You can find Alpha Raptor on his website.