BYU-I student presents the Twin Peaks Film Showcase

Spring of 2019, Lana Stevens, then-president of BYU-Idaho Production Society, made a goal with fellow Production Society members to make a film festival. The society was never able to do it, but Stevens never let go of the goal.

Saturday, March 26, she plans to finally accomplish it, but now as her senior project.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Romance Theater for The Twin Peaks Film Showcase. The showcase will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a workshop from Porter Pro Media, an advertising and production company from Idaho Falls.

“I want people to still learn from professionals,” Stevens said. “Instead of just bringing in someone who’s been in the field for 20 years, it’s super cool to see what they’ve done, and hear about all the things they have to teach, but I feel it’s harder to learn because they have so many more years of experience. And it’s harder to bridge that gap. So I felt like if I could bring in someone who has only been in the field for three or four years it’s way easier to get to that level.”

From 7-7:30 p.m. is the networking event for students to get to know professionals working in the field. The films will start at 7:30.

There is no official count yet, but Stevens plans to have between 10-15 short films that night all done by BYU-I students.

Chase Muir, a senior studying communication, created a documentary about a short fan film he helped create during the summer of 2021.

“I think there’s a much different process with making a not-for-profit fan film than with making other kinds of films,” Muir said. “So I wanted to kind of make a documentary showing how that’s different and how all these people get together because they’re passionate about something.”

Muir’s short documentary will be shown at the film festival.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the Twin Peaks Showcase website.