BYU-I student starts a lightsaber company

Blackfoot native Darrell Harris, a saber smith, rises over an audacious challenge: being able to start and sustain a lightsaber company. A challenge that some entrepreneurs may flinch from, but not Harris.

Harris, a sophomore studying business finance, wandered into the university’s career fair, where he found 150 employers giving out internships.

“Despite the major they were looking for, I spoke to all of them because I figured I needed an internship,” Harris said.

Looking for an opportunity, Harris saw a man with “Star Wars” lightsaber handles.

“After speaking with him, I found out that he just makes lightsabers handles,” Harris said. “He makes 12,000 handles every single week and sells them to a big company.”

This fact lit a lightbulb. Though Harris had not watched much of “Star Wars,” Harris used his experience with business finance as an asset to the employer’s wielding company.

“I told him I can help him start a business, and he said, ‘sure’ and signed me up for the internship,” Harris said.

He achieved his goal of getting an internship that day.

Harris didn’t realize this idea meant more than an internship. After bringing his excitement home, his father suggested that he start his own company.

“So, I called up the guy and told him I won’t be doing the internship with him and will just start my own lightsaber company and if he could make my handles. He laughed at me and said everyone says that and doesn’t, so I did,” Harris said.

Harris taught himself design software and traveled to BYU to create his first lightsaber. From then on he planned his steps for success.

“I reached out to different influencers. On Nov. 10, I sent three lightsabers out and one of our videos gained over 3 million views,” Harris said. “On Nov. 18, I opened a shop and sold 15 lightsabers. I had made 100 lightsabers and sold out on Dec. 10.”

Darrell Harris’ wife, Sydney Harris, plays the vital roles of customer support, package and delivery manager, photographer, and costume designer.

Sydney Harris learned a lot as she supported her husband.

“Support your husband in his passions and interests and pursuits,” she said. “It can be hard sometimes, but I think it’s worth it, especially if he is doing something that he loves. That is way more worth it than him doing something that he hates.”

Darrell and Sydney Harris gave their advice for anyone thinking of starting a business.

“Do it,” Sydney Harris said. “Don’t live a life of regret and ‘what-ifs.’ Don’t focus on the end goal because that can distract you from the little steps that you’ll need to take. Focusing on the end goal can also intimidate you and cause you to quit. If you know the end goal and work on the now while giving your best every day, you will reach the end zone in no time.”

