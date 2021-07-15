BYU-I students’ art displayed at the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit

The BYU-Idaho students who participated in the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit all had one thing in common, they chose to follow what they are passionate about. They are artists because art makes them feel alive and happy.

“Art can breathe life into our homes,” said Ashley Sholer, a senior studying art.

Sholer created a watercolor painting of a single piece of Lindor white chocolate truffle. Her inspiration came from the leftover Christmas candy she had at the time. Her still life creation brought out the contrast of the gold of the wrapper and the purple background.

“I love being able to create and then being able to give that piece to someone that it means a lot to,” said Hannah Higginson, a sophomore studying public health.

Hannah said her art defines who she is. This creative outlet gives her talent and purpose.

Her first piece of art is called Fruit. She completed this piece during her last year of high school. It was her first time designing a painting using colored pencils.

Her second piece is called Heaven on Earth. It tells the story of her great-grandfather before his passing a few years ago. He loved cows, specifically red ones. Every summer her family would go to his cattle ranch, she would wake up early every morning to help move the cattle. She gave her great-grandma the painting as a gift.

“(Art) is an expression of both emotions and feelings and ideas that you have that sometimes you don’t necessarily want to put into words or you don’t know how,” said Sidney Campbell, a sophomore studying art.

In Campbell’s first piece, Power Within, she incorporates emotion through the blue streams running down the hand and the clenched fist. She said they represent “internal struggle.”

Campbell used white charcoal in her second piece called Remembrance. She wanted to show control with the hands gripping the towel, creating a sense of tension before the towel was released.

“Second place was an absolute shock,” said Jacob Hodges a junior studying art. His love and admiration for art is fairly new which is why he was pleasantly surprised with winning second place for his piece Chasing the Light.

He used a picture he took of his motorcycle overlooking the Salt Lake Valley as inspiration for his award-winning painting.

Hodge’s second painting was inspired by his love for Japanese culture. His painting is called Endings and Beginnings.

You can find more information about Art Grows Rexburg here.