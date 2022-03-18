BYU-I students give thoughts on school’s March Madness bracket challenge

The NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament, more commonly referred to as March Madness and/or The Big Dance, happens every March. As the nickname March Madness might imply, the tournament consists of 64 games and can be quite chaotic. Upsets — when the favored team loses — happen quite often.

Despite its rather chaotic nature, a tradition among college basketball fans is to fill out brackets attempting to predict the outcomes of the games by means of tournament brackets to the best of their ability. There are many online challenges out there through various platforms. This year, BYU-Idaho is one of them.

“I think it’s cool that they’re putting together the March Madness challenge,” said Michael Sudweeks, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. “It’s just a fun interesting activity that I think lots of people will enjoy. And it’s just fun to see that going on.”

A lot of students seem to be interested in the communal aspect of the challenge.

“A lot of people like basketball,” said Noah Aguilera, a freshman studying biomedical science. “March Madness is is a great activity and I think it’d be a good way for people to get to know each other.”

According to The Smithsonian, March Madness bracket challenges date back to a bracket pool at a bar in Staten Island, New York in 1977 which had 88 participants.

As of March 17, the group size for the BYU-I group for Tournament Challenge is listed as 170+, with both students and faculty having joined. It is expected that that number will only grow as the tournament grows closer. According to Cardon Brewer, a student employee, there will be prizes.

“We’re going to be giving away a portable speaker for the number one prize, but we’re also going to be giving away 31 other prizes,” Brewer said. “So we have a total of 32 prizes, different things, people can win some championship T-shirts, some Nike basketballs and so that’s gonna be fun.”