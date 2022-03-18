Home Uncategorized BYU-I students give thoughts on school's March Madness bracket challenge
Uncategorized

BYU-I students give thoughts on school’s March Madness bracket challenge

By Roger Hughes
0
61
Photo credit: Scroll Archives

The NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament, more commonly referred to as March Madness and/or The Big Dance, happens every March. As the nickname March Madness might imply, the tournament consists of 64 games and can be quite chaotic. Upsets — when the favored team loses — happen quite often.

Despite its rather chaotic nature, a tradition among college basketball fans is to fill out brackets attempting to predict the outcomes of the games by means of tournament brackets to the best of their ability. There are many online challenges out there through various platforms. This year, BYU-Idaho is one of them.

“I think it’s cool that they’re putting together the March Madness challenge,” said Michael Sudweeks, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. “It’s just a fun interesting activity that I think lots of people will enjoy. And it’s just fun to see that going on.”

A lot of students seem to be interested in the communal aspect of the challenge.

“A lot of people like basketball,” said Noah Aguilera, a freshman studying biomedical science. “March Madness is is a great activity and I think it’d be a good way for people to get to know each other.”

According to The Smithsonian, March Madness bracket challenges date back to a bracket pool at a bar in Staten Island, New York in 1977 which had 88 participants.

As of March 17, the group size for the BYU-I group for Tournament Challenge is listed as 170+, with both students and faculty having joined. It is expected that that number will only grow as the tournament grows closer. According to Cardon Brewer, a student employee, there will be prizes.

“We’re going to be giving away a portable speaker for the number one prize, but we’re also going to be giving away 31 other prizes,” Brewer said. “So we have a total of 32 prizes, different things, people can win some championship T-shirts, some Nike basketballs and so that’s gonna be fun.”

Previous articleBlack-Tie Gala event aims to raise health awareness in the community
Next articleThe life of a Ukrainian student
Roger Hughes
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

Black-Tie Gala event aims to raise health awareness in the community

Matthew Mcpherson - 0
The charity ball will be an opportunity for all to come and dance the night away.
Read more
Uncategorized

Come see ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ at the Romance Theater

Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater will feature "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" for their third Extended Play Cinema event.
Read more
Uncategorized

Column: 8 ways to have fun during Rexburg’s winters

Exauce Ondongo - 0
Some may mistake the name Rexburg for Iceberg. Despite the weather, Rexburg has plenty to offer to bring students joy in the wintertime.
Read more

Most Popular

BYU-I student choir prepares to sing at general conference

Campus Jadree Farmer - 0
364 students will share their testimony through music at the upcoming Saturday afternoon session.
Read more

The life of a Ukrainian student

Features Berrett Harris - 0
Bombs, limited food and uncertainty lie within Ukraine.
Read more

BYU-I students give thoughts on school’s March Madness bracket challenge

Uncategorized Roger Hughes - 0
The tournament brings together those who want to test their prediction skills.
Read more

Black-Tie Gala event aims to raise health awareness in the community

Uncategorized Matthew Mcpherson - 0
The charity ball will be an opportunity for all to come and dance the night away.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BYU-I student choir prepares to sing at general conference

    Campus Jadree Farmer - 0
    364 students will share their testimony through music at the upcoming Saturday afternoon session.
    Read more

    The life of a Ukrainian student

    Features Berrett Harris - 0
    Bombs, limited food and uncertainty lie within Ukraine.
    Read more

    BYU-I students give thoughts on school’s March Madness bracket challenge

    Uncategorized Roger Hughes - 0
    The tournament brings together those who want to test their prediction skills.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BYU-I student choir prepares to sing at general conference

    Campus Jadree Farmer - 0
    364 students will share their testimony through music at the upcoming Saturday afternoon session.
    Read more

    The life of a Ukrainian student

    Features Berrett Harris - 0
    Bombs, limited food and uncertainty lie within Ukraine.
    Read more

    BYU-I students give thoughts on school’s March Madness bracket challenge

    Uncategorized Roger Hughes - 0
    The tournament brings together those who want to test their prediction skills.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv