BYU-I students react to BYU housing regulation changes for unmarried students

According to a BYU press release, single undergraduate students are no longer required to live in BYU-approved housing.

Graduate students and married undergraduate students at BYU have always had the opportunity to live in unapproved housing, but single undergraduate students were limited when choosing where to live. The changes will make it easier for BYU students to have more options when moving to the city, although, freshmen will still need to live in BYU contracted housing during their first two semesters.

Some BYU-Idaho students would also like to have these changes made in the housing regulations.

“(BYU-I) definitely could do it because people wouldn’t feel so limited on where they would have to live,” said Amber Callister, a sophomore majoring in general studies. “I think the housing fills up insanely fast. I got offers to be waitlisted for next fall for a place, which I think is insane. I’m glad where I’m at, but I also think that with the amount of people, there needs to be more accessibility to where we can live.”

There are some BYU-I students who have mixed feelings about the idea of the same changes potentially being applied to BYU-I housing.

“I think it is great that students are being given the freedom to choose for themselves where they want to live without being forced into certain housing options; however, it worries me that students might lose certain safety as a result,” said Kaitlyn Tippetts, a senior studying communication.

According to BYU-I’s Approved Housing Guidebook, housing regulations must follow the Honor Code to create a safe environment for students. The property must follow The Apartment Living Standards such as the filtering of inappropriate content on TV and on the Internet, prohibition of firearm weapons, visitation of the opposite gender, curfew, and quiet hours.

“Encouraging high standards among students is important to maintaining the spirit of BYU-I,” Tippets said. “If we don’t continue to expect such a thing at home through BYU-I approved housing, then we are putting the spirit of the school and Honor Code in jeopardy.”

If BYU-I imitates the same changes, some students believe different pros and cons could arise. The benefits of having more options to live will help students with the costs of housing and apartment availability, but these benefits could also risk the safety of students, the Honor Code and the spirit of BYU-I.