BYU-I Theatre Department to perform ‘These Shining Lives’

The BYU-Idaho Theatre Department is currently working on the production These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich. This production will be performed from May 17 through June 5. Each production will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Drama Theatre. Justin Bates, the chair of the Theatre Department, is directing this production.

These Shining Lives is based on the lives of four girls who worked at the Radium Dial company in the 1920s. They suffered from radium poisoning and fought to bring attention to the issue.

“I picked this story because I think that it’s a story worth telling,” Bates said. “I think that (the actors) have done really well with the material.”

This production was originally set to be performed during Spring Semester 2020, but due to COVID-19, it had to be postponed. That wasn’t the only change made.

“We were originally supposed to do it in the Black Box Theatre, and we had to move to the Snow Drama Theatre so we could safely perform it,” Bates said.

Currently, only students enrolled in theater classes are allowed to see the show, but this is subject to change depending on BYU-I regulations.

Those who attend the show are subject to temperature checks and will have to fill out an online questionnaire to be admitted into the theater.

John Gunnerson, a senior majoring in theater studies, has mentioned difficulties in acting while wearing masks. Despite these regulations, he is happy to be able to finally perform the show.

Gunnerson has been doing theater for 15 years and is closing out his college career with this show.

“One thing I love about this story is that it is based on real people,” Gunnerson said. “It’s not just fiction that we’re telling; it’s a truth. It’s something that really happened.”