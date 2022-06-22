BYU-Idaho Fitness Adventure Race taking place June 25

The Fitness Adventure Race is a four-person, co-ed team event. Teams comprised of two males and two females will compete in a timed challenge, and the team with the lowest recorded time will win.

This is the first time the BYU-Idaho Campus Recreation and Wellness Center has hosted the event. A few teams have already signed up, but multiple spots remain available.

“Our primary motivation for signing up for this race is to simply have fun with each other in a competitive atmosphere,” said Garrett Loveland, a junior studying exercise physiology.

The race features eight to 10 obstacles set up across campus. The whole team must finish each part before they move onto the next challenge.

If a member of the team can’t complete one of the obstacles, team members can help to complete it. Each person must finish each challenge for it to be completed.

Everyone who participates in the challenge will receive a T-shirt, a water bottle and a bag. Members of the winning team will also get a container of protein powder.

Some participants have already begun training in an attempt to win the race.

“I can’t speak for the other teammates, but my plan is to do a mix of weightlifting and cardio,” said Baylor Mikesell, a junior studying agronomy, crop and soil science. “I don’t really know what to expect at this race and what kind of obstacles we will face, but I hope we are ready for it.”

With only a few of the obstacles announced thus far, many aspects of the race remain unknown. So far, the obstacles announced include each member of the team completing 25 pull-ups.

The race features some basketball elements including layups. Each member must make eight layups.

If a participant misses one layup, that person will have to run the gym down and back. They then pick up where they left off.

One challenge will require team members to pair up back-to-back in a wall sit formation and walk together for a specified distance.

Another obstacle requires participants to successfully complete 40 water balloon tosses. If the balloon pops before then, the remaining number must be completed in burpees.

Teams are encouraged to wear the same color shirt or all wear hats.

Students interested in participating in the event can sign up on the campus recreation website here.