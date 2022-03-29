Home Uncategorized BYU-Idaho March Madness tournament challenge
Uncategorized

BYU-Idaho March Madness tournament challenge

By Logan Buchanan
0
100
March madness is a basketball tournament. Photo credit: Logan Buchanan

The BYU-Idaho Activities department is organizing their annual bracket challenge in conjunction with March Madness which will be taking place throughout March and going into the first part of April.

“The best thing is that you don’t even have to like basketball to be a part of this,” said Shelby Hauter, a sophomore studying business management marketing. “You don’t have to know rules, you just got to know who wins.”

For those who may not know what March Madness is, it is a tournament between the top 64 college teams in the country who compete in the span of a month for the national championship. Fans then fill out brackets of who they think is going to win each game and ultimately be the national champion.

“It’s all about probability,” said Cardon Brewer, a senior studying construction management. “Often people that don’t know basketball do better because they don’t have bias.”

To enter the challenge, students can click here which will take them to the CampusRec website. Students then click on ‘March Madness – Bracket Challenge’ and follow the instructions.

Once students sign up for the challenge on CampusRec, an email will be sent to them with further instructions to officially sign up. The challenge is run through ESPN, so students may need to create their own free account before signing up for the challenge.

Students can pick their teams beginning March 14.

Previous articleWhy are Rexburg’s sidewalks always cracked?
Next articleBYU-I student invents pre-workout powder
Logan Buchanan
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

Becky Mackintosh talks with parents of LGBTQ children

Abigayl Finch - 0
Becky Mackintosh shared her story and provided resources for parents of LGBTQ children.
Read more
Uncategorized

Extended Play Cinema features ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’

Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater featured "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" for their third Extended Play Cinema.
Read more
Uncategorized

BYU-I students give thoughts on school’s March Madness bracket challenge

Roger Hughes - 0
The tournament brings together those who want to test their prediction skills.
Read more

Most Popular

BYU-I student invents pre-workout powder

Features Exauce Ondongo - 0
$30 was all it took for Joseph Fry to create Alpha Raptor, a pre-workout that matches his needs.
Read more

BYU-Idaho March Madness tournament challenge

Uncategorized Logan Buchanan - 0
With March Madness quickly approaching, BYU-Idaho activities want students to sign up for the bracket challenge.
Read more

Why are Rexburg’s sidewalks always cracked?

Campus Brogan Houston - 0
Rexburg uses a lot of salt on its sidewalks and roads. Why do they do this, and what are the long-term effects of heavy road salt?
Read more

7 Electives you didn’t know you could take at BYU-Idaho

Campus Brogan Houston - 0
Course registration is now open. Here are a few electives that will give you a new experience.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BYU-I student invents pre-workout powder

    Features Exauce Ondongo - 0
    $30 was all it took for Joseph Fry to create Alpha Raptor, a pre-workout that matches his needs.
    Read more

    BYU-Idaho March Madness tournament challenge

    Uncategorized Logan Buchanan - 0
    With March Madness quickly approaching, BYU-Idaho activities want students to sign up for the bracket challenge.
    Read more

    Why are Rexburg’s sidewalks always cracked?

    Campus Brogan Houston - 0
    Rexburg uses a lot of salt on its sidewalks and roads. Why do they do this, and what are the long-term effects of heavy road salt?
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BYU-I student invents pre-workout powder

    Features Exauce Ondongo - 0
    $30 was all it took for Joseph Fry to create Alpha Raptor, a pre-workout that matches his needs.
    Read more

    BYU-Idaho March Madness tournament challenge

    Uncategorized Logan Buchanan - 0
    With March Madness quickly approaching, BYU-Idaho activities want students to sign up for the bracket challenge.
    Read more

    Why are Rexburg’s sidewalks always cracked?

    Campus Brogan Houston - 0
    Rexburg uses a lot of salt on its sidewalks and roads. Why do they do this, and what are the long-term effects of heavy road salt?
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv