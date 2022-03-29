BYU-Idaho March Madness tournament challenge

The BYU-Idaho Activities department is organizing their annual bracket challenge in conjunction with March Madness which will be taking place throughout March and going into the first part of April.

“The best thing is that you don’t even have to like basketball to be a part of this,” said Shelby Hauter, a sophomore studying business management marketing. “You don’t have to know rules, you just got to know who wins.”

For those who may not know what March Madness is, it is a tournament between the top 64 college teams in the country who compete in the span of a month for the national championship. Fans then fill out brackets of who they think is going to win each game and ultimately be the national champion.

“It’s all about probability,” said Cardon Brewer, a senior studying construction management. “Often people that don’t know basketball do better because they don’t have bias.”

To enter the challenge, students can click here which will take them to the CampusRec website. Students then click on ‘March Madness – Bracket Challenge’ and follow the instructions.

Once students sign up for the challenge on CampusRec, an email will be sent to them with further instructions to officially sign up. The challenge is run through ESPN, so students may need to create their own free account before signing up for the challenge.

Students can pick their teams beginning March 14.