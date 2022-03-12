Home Campus BYU-Idaho referees take temporary leave to stand against poor athlete behavior
BYU-Idaho referees take temporary leave to stand against poor athlete behavior

By Natalie Rice
Photo credit: Jessica Banks

Poor attitudes toward officiators, aggressive behavior and vulgar language all played key roles in basketball referees taking a temporary leave from men’s basketball games.

“Coach Shippen and the competitive basketball coordinators decided that it was the best thing to do in order to settle everyone down and make it about basketball again,” said Logan Buchanan, a senior studying communication.

Buchanan is currently an officiator and has seen firsthand the poor behavior that players have recently portrayed toward each other and many referees.

“It was a weird thing to just sit and watch half of the game and not get to be officiating it,” Buchanan said.

The temporary leave lasted throughout the first week of March. Each men’s game was only officiated halfway through with the rest of the game and its calls being left up to the players. Not only players and referees, but also coaches, game managers and spectators were all affected by the temporary leave.

“Playing with no referees took away the mediators,” said Jalen Brown, a sophomore studying biomedical science. “Without them, there was no one to relieve tension between the teams, so the contention that is usually between players and refs turned into contention between opposing players.”

Brown has enjoyed playing on a competitive basketball team this year. His explanation of how the players have both highly noticed and been affected by the referee leave speaks volumes of the role that officiators make and that losing them made an impression on everyone involved.

With the release of the temporary leave, officiators have returned full-time to referee men’s games and will go forward through the upcoming playoffs. Sportsmanship is the main focus of the basketball programs and the officiators, players, game managers and spectators are all expected to contribute to a healthy and positive environment.

Upcoming game schedules can be found here on the BYU-I sports website.

Natalie Rice
