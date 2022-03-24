BYU-Idaho Symphony Band performing soon

The Symphony Band consists of 41 musicians that play either a wind or percussion instrument. This will be their second concert this semester. If you missed their first performance on Feb. 15, you can see them on March 24 at the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Diane Soelberg, the director of the Symphony Band, has chosen a variety of pieces that do not follow one set theme. Instead, the pieces showcase the variety of talent among the students and staff, and are intended to invoke a variety of emotions in the audience.

“I’m excited about all of the literature we will perform,” Soelberg said. “To feature composers including Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Grainger among others, will be a treat to both rehearse and perform.”

Andy Allphin, a trumpet faculty member at BYU-I, will be featured as a soloist at the concert. He has been working as a member of the trumpet faculty at BYU-I for two and a half years. He will be performing a section from the piece titled “Concertpiece” by James Curnow.

“The solo requires a lot of skill and I have always wanted to perform it,” Allphin said. I hope that (the audience) will feel the energy of technical passages and the soaring feeling from the melodies.”

To get your tickets ahead of time, visit the BYU-I ticket office website. You can also watch the event live from this website.