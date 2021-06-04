BYU-Idaho to fully open Fall Semester

In an official notice released today, BYU-Idaho announced that it plans to be fully open for in-person classes in the Fall 2021 semester.

The notice also explained that mask mandates, social distancing and sanitation policies will be in place at the start of the semester to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“BYU-Idaho plans to fully open Fall Semester 2021 for in-person instruction. As always, the university’s top priority is the health and safety of students and the entire campus community. We will continue to follow recommended health and safety protocols as advised by local public health officials. Campus-wide sanitation, limited physical distancing, and mask requirements will remain in place to start the semester. These requirements may be modified as the semester progresses.”

It goes on to explain that registration for Fall Semester will start on June 28, and that the last day to cancel a housing contract for the Fall is July 11. It recommended that students make a solid decision to return to campus before signing a housing contract. The notice provided links to learn more about COVID-19 and registration at BYU-I.