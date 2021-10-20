BYU-Idaho to test emergency communication system tomorrow

In an official notice sent out on Oct. 20 at 11:38 a.m., BYU-Idaho informed students and faculty that a test of its emergency communication system would be in order for the next day, Oct. 21.

The notice reads, “If your profile on byui.edu is up to date, you should receive a text message between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Please acknowledge receipt of the emergency test message one time only by clicking the link in the email or simply replying “Yes” in the text message.”

The test will include both email and text messaging, as both mediums may be used in case of an emergency. The notice also included information about how to update contact information in the BYU-I student portal.