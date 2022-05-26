Home Campus BYU-Idaho web development team wins national award
CampusNews

BYU-Idaho web development team wins national award

By Cinthia Rodas
0
166
The top 10 students in the contest line up. Photo credit: Jennie Handy

The Website Design and Development team from BYU-Idaho won first place at the National Business Professionals of America Post-Secondary competition in Dallas, Texas on May 8.

The team consisted of Jennie Handy, Eleanor Barnum, Tyler Shellman and Cameron Fuller. These students individually completed certification exams in web fundamentals before competing in the event.

“Our team had to work together to design and develop and make a website,” Handy said. “We were given the subject of carbon footprint and improving that in your local area.”

Each team member focused on a section of the whole website. They began working on this project during the fall semester.

After completing their individual tasks, BYU-I’s team came together and combined their work to make a cohesive website. Then, at the competition, they were to present this website to a panel of judges.

“They just wanted to look mostly at design aspects rather than technical expertise,” Fuller said.

With this in mind, the students decided to go a step further.

Web Design Event Awards
The team were not expecting to do as well as they did. Photo credit: Jennie Handy

“I think we did get a little bit of bonus points for building [the website] from scratch rather than using WordPress or something … that would build it for you. That really helped us,” Fuller said.

As it was the team’s first time competing, they weren’t expecting to win first place. Though they expected less, they worked hard on their website.

“I was really proud of our work, but I wasn’t expecting that we would win first, especially against a bunch of other colleges across the whole United States,” Barnum said.

Apart from winning as a team, Handy and Fuller placed top 10 in the web fundamentals individual competition.

“It was a multiple choice about web fundamentals, in general, and then you had to code following some directions and requirements … It’s all timed and in Notepad, meaning that we don’t have the help a code editor would give us. It was a little hard, so we had to memorize some things and know how to do it,” Handy said.

According to the BPA website, the organization’s mission is “to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service.”

This experience helped Barnum grow as a person, student and computer coder.

“I learned so many new things that my team taught me,” Barnum said. “It gave me more confidence in myself, like actually, which is kind of cool.”

Fuller expressed his hope for future students to compete.

“I think promoting these outside competitions and opportunities would not only help the students but also help the university gain notoriety and recognition. I hope they continue,” Fuller said.

Previous articleRigby Bull Wars entertains a large crowd
Cinthia Rodas
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Rigby Bull Wars entertains a large crowd

Tatum Troescher - 0
Every seat was filled at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds for the annual event of the Rigby Bull Wars.
Read more
Features

Asian restaurant “Red 8” opens near Fat Cats

Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
The restaurant offers classic Chinese food and sushi along with some house originals.
Read more
News

Rexburg celebrates “Flow-bor Day”

Olivia Weaver - 0
April showers brings May flowers for Rexburg.
Read more

Most Popular

BYU-Idaho web development team wins national award

Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
After winning at the state competition in March, the Website Development and Design team from BYU-Idaho went on to win first place at the BPA Post-Secondary Nationals in Dallas, Texas.
Read more

Rigby Bull Wars entertains a large crowd

News Tatum Troescher - 0
Every seat was filled at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds for the annual event of the Rigby Bull Wars.
Read more

Asian restaurant “Red 8” opens near Fat Cats

Features Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
The restaurant offers classic Chinese food and sushi along with some house originals.
Read more

Rexburg celebrates “Flow-bor Day”

News Olivia Weaver - 0
April showers brings May flowers for Rexburg.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BYU-Idaho web development team wins national award

    Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
    After winning at the state competition in March, the Website Development and Design team from BYU-Idaho went on to win first place at the BPA Post-Secondary Nationals in Dallas, Texas.
    Read more

    Rigby Bull Wars entertains a large crowd

    News Tatum Troescher - 0
    Every seat was filled at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds for the annual event of the Rigby Bull Wars.
    Read more

    Asian restaurant “Red 8” opens near Fat Cats

    Features Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
    The restaurant offers classic Chinese food and sushi along with some house originals.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BYU-Idaho web development team wins national award

    Campus Cinthia Rodas - 0
    After winning at the state competition in March, the Website Development and Design team from BYU-Idaho went on to win first place at the BPA Post-Secondary Nationals in Dallas, Texas.
    Read more

    Rigby Bull Wars entertains a large crowd

    News Tatum Troescher - 0
    Every seat was filled at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds for the annual event of the Rigby Bull Wars.
    Read more

    Asian restaurant “Red 8” opens near Fat Cats

    Features Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
    The restaurant offers classic Chinese food and sushi along with some house originals.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv