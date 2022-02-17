BYU-Idaho’s first Sweethearts Dance

On Feb. 12, BYU-Idaho Activities and Events hosted a Sweethearts Dance. The dance welcomed not only couples, but friends as well. Rebekah Anderson, a student who works for campus life events, was the lead at the Sweethearts Ball.

“We are honestly just so excited to host this fun dance and start a new tradition for the school,” Anderson said.

At the dance, tickets were sold for $8 per couple. After purchasing tickets, students had the opportunity to choose from three different colored wristbands. The wristbands let others know what kind of relationship they were in. The first option offered was red, “I’m in a relationship.” The second option was pink, “It’s complicated,” and the last option was green, “I want to mingle.”

The wristbands also allowed students to take part in the other activities offered beside dancing. Caricature artist Gable Holyoke was there to sketch pictures of the students. Students were also able to get their photos taken at the Valentine’s photo booth. The students enjoyed an array of cheesecakes and brownies as well.

Emily Martin, a junior studying psychology, enjoyed her time at the dance.

”I like dancing with my friends and having a good time,” Martin said. “We wanted to come to celebrate and do something fun for Valentine’s Day.”

A DJ was there to provide a good variety of popular music for the students to dance to and enjoy. He incorporated top Valentine’s themed picks for the dance.

Bethany Israelsen, a sophomore studying marriage and family, works for campus life events was excited for this event.

“I think it’s fun to just see people come and get excited about being on campus for something,” said Israelsen. “My favorite part is helping to create something that students can come and enjoy on campus.”