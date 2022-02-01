Home Uncategorized BYU-Idol inspires students around campus to live in the moment
BYU-Idol inspires students around campus to live in the moment

By Makayla Burkett
Student playing guitar Photo credit: Natelie Fonnesbeck

On Jan. 22, BYU-Idaho held a BYU-Idol event in the Hyrum Manwaring Center. BYU-Idol was a singing competition where students could perform. Within this event, twenty different performers brought their talents and skills to the stage.

These twenty different acts had to perform in front of five judges and hundreds of peers. The competition had two rounds, and only three contestants made it to the final round.

The first performer who made it into the final round was Natalie Christensen, a BYU-I student. She performed “Turning Tables” by Adele.

Christensen has loved singing her whole life but started performing during her freshman year of high school when she joined the choir.

Christensen said that this was an intimidating crowd to perform in front of.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Christensen said. “It was just my roommate that told me I should do it.”

In the second round, Christensen performed “Make You Feel my Love” by Adele. She took third place throughout the entire competition.

BYU Idol performer
BYU Idol performer Photo credit: Natelie Fonnesbeck

The second performer was Mason Hill, a freshman studying business management. He performed “Piano Man” by Billy Joel. Hill played the piano, the harmonica and sang all within his three-minute performance.

Hill came to this event not knowing he was going to perform, but he signed up two minutes before the event started.

“My roommates came to perform, and they were nagging me to get up there,” Hill explained. “I don’t really sing, but I’ve been playing the piano for twelve years, and the harmonica I picked up just for that song.”

In the second round, he performed “Yellow Submarine” by George Martin and The Beatles. He took second place.

BYU Idol performer
BYU Idol performer Photo credit: Natelie Fonnesbeck

The third performer was MicKyle Burrell, a junior studying art. In the first round, he performed an original song called “This Is My Moment.”

Burrell introduced his original song by sharing his personal story, telling the crowd that this is their moment and that they can get through their trials.

“Whenever I get onto the stage, it is like I turn into a different person, and all of my nerves disappear,” Burrell said.

Burrell performed last year at the BYU-Idol event with expectations to win but found himself disappointed when he did not make it to the final round.

“This time I approached it differently,” Burrell said. “I didn’t care if I didn’t get to sing a second song because I knew if the first song would help at least one person’s day or life be better, that’s all that mattered to me.”

In the second round, Burrell performed another original song that was titled “Feeling Better.” He took first place for the entire competition.

BYU Idol performer
BYU Idol performer Photo credit: Natelie Fonnesbeck

Makayla Burkett
