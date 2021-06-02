BYU-I’s vocal area honor recital

A group of hand-selected students gathered in the Snow Recital Hall on Friday, May 14, to share rehearsed pieces with an in-person audience of fellow performers as well as audiences tuning in through livestream.

The event began at 7:30 p.m. and featured 14 students who performed a wide array of pieces from classical opera to Broadway show tunes.

To prepare for such an event, the performers rehearsed for weeks before to ensure a show that was sure to impress.

Naomi Andrews, a sophomore studying music, was one of the 14 vocalists from Friday evening. When asked how she prepared for events such as the Vocal Area Honor Recital, she stressed the importance of the basics.

“To prepare, I have been practicing consistently and getting good sleep,” Andrews said. “The basics are important. It’s also important to listen to how different professionals have sung the piece.”

Andrews sang “O Mio Babbino Caro,” a classic opera piece by Giacomo Puccini from the opera “Gianni Schicchi.”

“It has always been one of my favorites because the lyrics and music itself is so passionate,” Andrews said.

COVID-19 restrictions have changed the way live entertainment is experienced. There were no audience members besides fellow performers permitted to watch the concert live, but people were able to view the evening’s soloists through a livestream.

Regarding these COVID-19 restrictions, Andrews noted that she understands the restrictions due to the pandemic but is also excited to perform in live concerts again.

“(Concerts), for me, are an exhilarating experience,” Andrews said. “You get to see in real-time how music can influence and touch people for good. I look forward to being able to sing to a live audience again.”

For more information about BYU-Idaho’s music programs, click here.