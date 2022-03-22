BYU women’s basketball team qualifies for NCAA Tournament

On Sunday, March 13, it was announced that the BYU women’s basketball team was selected to participate in the women’s NCAA tournament. The BYU men’s basketball team was left out of their tournament.

The BYU women finished the season with a 26-3 record, which won them the West Coast Conference (WCC) regular season championship. However, they were left hoping that their record was good enough after losing in the WCC tournament championship game.

Despite the loss in their final game, the women’s basketball team was given a well-deserved No. 6 seed in the women’s tournament.

Unfortunately for BYU, their tournament appearance was short lived, as they were defeated by Villanova University on Saturday afternoon, by a score of 61-57.

“I was really excited for BYU to be in the tournament,” said Cole Parker, a freshman studying business finance. “It was a great opportunity to get their basketball program out and show that they are a good program.”

As for the BYU men’s basketball team, they were left disappointed after the NCAA tournament committee failed to select them to participate in the men’s tournament.

Heading into the WCC tournament, the men’s team needed a win in their quarterfinal match-up against the University of San Francisco in order to qualify for the NCAA tournament. BYU struggled to score the ball in their match-up against San Francisco and lost by a score of 75-63.

“I think a lack of quality wins for BYU, and some bad losses in late January/ early February ended up costing BYU a tournament spot,” said Zach Baumann, a junior studying history education. Baumann considers himself to be well versed in college basketball knowledge — he even hosts a college basketball show on YouTube.

In a season that was filled with injuries, the BYU men finished the season with a record of 22-10, which was not enough to convince the selection committee that they deserved a tournament spot.

“I think BYU is a for sure tournament team without their injuries,” Baumann said.

The BYU men’s team lost their two best centers to injury early in the season and it was ultimately something that was too hard to overcome.

The men’s team’s record was enough to earn them a spot in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), though. They were selected as a No. 2 seed in the annual tournament. The NIT is a tournament that takes place every year and consists of 32 NCAA basketball teams who were unable to reach the NCAA tournament.

BYU has found itself victorious in their first two games in the NIT tournament, with victories over Long Beach State University and University of Northern Iowa. Next up for BYU, they will face the winner of Southern Methodist University and Washington State University.