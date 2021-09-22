Calling all accounting majors: “Our biggest event ever”

In tandem with the Accounting Department and BYU-Idaho Career Services, the internship and career recruiting platform Handshake is hosting the BYU-I Accounting Majors Meet the Firms event virtually on Sept. 23.

The event, which is featuring 69 employers and grad schools from across the United States, will take place from 5-7 p.m.

This is an opportunity for accounting students to interact with top accounting firms, both local and national. They can present resumes and talk about available internships or jobs.

According to the event description on Handshake, formal dress is expected.

“This is the premiere event for helping (accounting students) obtain their internships and full-time jobs,” said Kevin Kimball, Accounting Department Chair. “If they miss this, they are really going to struggle.”

Some of the featured firms, employers, and schools include Cooper Norman, RSM Consulting Firm, JCPenney, Melaleuca and Idaho State University.

“They are super excited to hire BYU-I students because we’ve got a good reputation,” Kimball said.

The event is exclusively for accounting majors. Accounting students can register for the event on Handshake using their BYU-I account.

While the event is sponsored by the Accounting Department, Career Services is also playing an invaluable role in coordinating with the professional guests and making sure things run smoothly.