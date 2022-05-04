Home Campus Calling all local music lovers
Campus

Calling all local music lovers

By Colin Dupuis
0
107
Image by Jefferson Santos from Unplash.

Student Support found another way to tap into the musical talent found on campus. Acoustic Café is an event in which students audition for the chance to perform live in the Acoustic Café performance. Although the last of the auditions have passed, it’s not too late to attend the performances on May 14 at The Crossroads.

“We want to highlight people’s talents,” said Gracie Robertson, a Student Support employee in charge of Acoustic Café. “We have some very talented students on campus, and this is way for us to showcase their talents while also getting to hear some amazing music.”

If you strung up your acoustic guitar and are ready to perform, but you missed the tryouts, don’t fret.

“We have more talent events on campus, like Open Mic Night, where people get up on stage and perform in front of other students,” Robertson said.

Open Mic Night takes place every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at The Crossroads. For more information on these events, visit the I-Belong website.

Previous articleGrammy-nominated violinist to debut album at BYU-I
Next article5 ways to honor your mother this Mother’s Day
Colin Dupuis
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Grammy-nominated violinist to debut album at BYU-I

Krysyan Edler - 0
Jenny Oaks Baker will perform music from her new album composed by Kurt Bestor.
Read more
Campus

Devotional cover: The gospel of hope

Grady Ellsworth - 0
In his devotional address, Stephen Turcotte spoke of the importance of developing hope and the fruits that come with it.
Read more
Campus

BYU-I presents its spring semester Fitness Kickoff

Dylan Dueker - 0
Several campus rec instructors came together to co-teach and kick off a semester of fitness.
Read more

Most Popular

5 ways to honor your mother this Mother’s Day

Opinion Braden Price - 0
Whether she is 10 minutes away or 10 hours away, here are some ways you can show love to your mom this Mother's Day.
Read more

Calling all local music lovers

Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
Are you an all out music lover? Here is a campus event you might like to know about.
Read more

Grammy-nominated violinist to debut album at BYU-I

Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
Jenny Oaks Baker will perform music from her new album composed by Kurt Bestor.
Read more

Devotional cover: The gospel of hope

Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
In his devotional address, Stephen Turcotte spoke of the importance of developing hope and the fruits that come with it.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    5 ways to honor your mother this Mother’s Day

    Opinion Braden Price - 0
    Whether she is 10 minutes away or 10 hours away, here are some ways you can show love to your mom this Mother's Day.
    Read more

    Calling all local music lovers

    Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
    Are you an all out music lover? Here is a campus event you might like to know about.
    Read more

    Grammy-nominated violinist to debut album at BYU-I

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Jenny Oaks Baker will perform music from her new album composed by Kurt Bestor.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    5 ways to honor your mother this Mother’s Day

    Opinion Braden Price - 0
    Whether she is 10 minutes away or 10 hours away, here are some ways you can show love to your mom this Mother's Day.
    Read more

    Calling all local music lovers

    Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
    Are you an all out music lover? Here is a campus event you might like to know about.
    Read more

    Grammy-nominated violinist to debut album at BYU-I

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Jenny Oaks Baker will perform music from her new album composed by Kurt Bestor.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv