Calling all local music lovers

Student Support found another way to tap into the musical talent found on campus. Acoustic Café is an event in which students audition for the chance to perform live in the Acoustic Café performance. Although the last of the auditions have passed, it’s not too late to attend the performances on May 14 at The Crossroads.

“We want to highlight people’s talents,” said Gracie Robertson, a Student Support employee in charge of Acoustic Café. “We have some very talented students on campus, and this is way for us to showcase their talents while also getting to hear some amazing music.”

If you strung up your acoustic guitar and are ready to perform, but you missed the tryouts, don’t fret.

“We have more talent events on campus, like Open Mic Night, where people get up on stage and perform in front of other students,” Robertson said.

Open Mic Night takes place every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at The Crossroads. For more information on these events, visit the I-Belong website.