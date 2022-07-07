Home Campus Campus Rec-Fest planned for July 9
CampusNews

Campus Rec-Fest planned for July 9

By Dylan Dueker
BYU-I ropes course. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

The Campus Rec-Fest features a four-hour-long event Saturday, July 9. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The event will take place at the sports complex located near the Ropes Course.

The Rec-Fest features numerous events, including:

— Color run

Ropes Course

— Climbing wall

— Bubble ball soccer

— Slip ‘n Slide

— Food and eating competitions

— Cornhole

— Spikeball

Water balloon battleship

Water kick ball

— Archery hover ball

Mud volleyball featuring a tournament of teams who won in the pool play throughout the week. An empty court will be available for those who want to play for fun.

“The weather is looking really nice that day,” said Cardon Brewer, a senior studying construction management. “It will be a wonderful opportunity to come out and get wet, muddy, colorful and have a lot of fun with your friends. There will be plenty of water available to beat the heat, though, and a few wash stations as well.”

The department hopes the fire department will make an appearance to spray willing participants off with fire hoses.

According to Brewer, this event is one of the biggest ever put on by the campus recreation department.

The Rec-Fest also includes the wife-carrying event. Participants must complete obstacles while carrying their wife or girlfriend.

The winner will receive their female partner’s weight in root beer.

“I look at it as an adult carnival,” said Lisa Robison, the fitness activities advisor for BYU-Idaho. “We haven’t gathered as a campus for two years, so this will be kind of our grand finale for the end of the semester. I think this may be the start of a tradition.”

The event offers two ticket options. The $15 ticket allows participants into the mud volleyball tournament and the color run, which includes a T-shirt and two bags of chalk in addition to everything else.

The general admission ticket available for $6 will include everything but the color run and mud volleyball tournament.

While the event caters mostly to students, it is also open to the public and provides plenty of opportunities for kids to get involved. Those interested can purchase tickets through the ticket office or on the day of the event.

More information for the Rec-Fest is available on the campus recreation website here.

Dylan Dueker
