Car accident leaves one man dead at Walmart

REXBURG — A man died in a five vehicle crash at Walmart Monday morning.

Ryan Olson of Rigby was a husband and father of three children. On Monday he passed away, unexpectedly leaving his family behind.

The Idaho State Police reported that Jamie Curtis of Rexburg rear-ended Olson while traveling southbound on N 2nd Street East. The impact sent Olson’s vehicle into a canal and caused his death. The accident occurred at approximately 9:57 a.m.

“To know Ryan was to love him,” wrote Jlynn Hammond, the organizer of Olson’s GoFundMe page. “There was no brighter light than the one that followed Ryan Olson. No matter what you were going through a hug from Ry would make everything feel better. He held everyone up! He’s the glue that held everyone together. We miss him so much already.”

The initial accident caused a chain reaction and three other vehicles crashed. Brian McRae of Rexburg, Jeneanne Smith of Roberts and Jarin Inskeep of Blackfoot, were driving.

A ground ambulance transported Curtis to Madison Memorial.

The crash currently remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.