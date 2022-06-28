Career Center: Helping students become mighty in the workplace

The BYU-Idaho Career Center offers free services and tools to help students prepare for and find jobs, internships and networking opportunities.

The Career Center offers one-on-one help with improving resumes, cover letters and online digital profiles. It also helps students improve job-finding skills through teaching how to network online and in-person, as well as performing mock interviews.

It has a variety of online resources for students such as Handshake, a website used to find internships, and BYUI Connect, a website connecting current students with alumni. They also host weekly career fairs where companies offering internships or job opportunities will come on campus to meet and network with students.

“People think it’s hard to get internships,” said a Career Center employee who requested to stay anonymous. “The school is bringing in companies that are looking for people, and people walk away with internships … the resources are all here, the work is what people have to do,”

The Career Center encourages students to participate in the “become mighty challenge” to learn more about how to become top competitors in their fields.

According to the BYU-I website, to complete the challenge one must take a tour of the Career Center, register on VMOCK and upload a resume. After that, one needs to create a Handshake account and make a profile on BYU–I Connect.

When students complete the challenge, they get a free T-shirt that can be used for discounts on campus when worn, such as 20% off University Store purchases or 15% off purchases at the Outdoor Resource Center. Students who complete the challenge will also be entered in a drawing to win an iPad at the end of the semester.

“I love how we can become better enabled to get the jobs that we want and specifically the internships we want … we can be top competitors,” said Lilly Salyards, a student support team member.

For more information on how the Career Center can help students become top competitors, you can find the Career Center’s Instagram here or website here.

Students can stop by the Career Center which is located in the Hyrum Manwaring Center, across from the Crossroads. It is open Monday through Friday. 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.