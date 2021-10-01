Catch conference on campus

On October 2 and 3, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its 191st Semiannual General Conference.

Members of the Church from all around the world will gather together in homes and meeting houses to tune into the conference, which will be broadcast via live stream at churchofjesuschrist.org.

The conference will also be broadcast in various buildings on campus:

Saturday Morning Session (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Taylor Chapel

MC Crossroads Stage

Saturday Afternoon Session (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Taylor Chapel



MC Crossroads Stage



Saturday Evening Session (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Taylor Chapel



MC Crossroads Stage



Sunday Morning Session (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Taylor Chapel

Sunday Afternoon Session (2 p.m. – 4 p.m)

Taylor Chapel



Students who choose to watch general conference on campus are required to wear masks and sit physically distanced.