Home News Celebrate Fourth of July and art at the upcoming Art Stroll
News

Celebrate Fourth of July and art at the upcoming Art Stroll

By Kyley Reams
0
87
Photo from the Rexburg Arts website.

The July Art Stroll will be happening on Friday, July 1 from 5-8 p.m. It will be held at The Romance Theater, the Rexburg Tabernacle, City Hall and the Jacob Spori Art Gallery.

There are lots of events happening at the various locations for the Art Stroll. There will be a variety of art displays including photography, prints, ceramics, sculpture, paintings and patriotic short films at the Romance Theater.

In the Romance Theater lobby, there will be a print-makers’ show with a combination of advanced BYU-Idaho student artists and professional local artists. There will also be professional artists featured from Utah, Virginia and New York. The show will include a mixture of both the artwork of the BYU-I students and the professional artists’ work.

“I think it will be really cool and I can’t wait to talk to them more about it,” said Carly Paul, the Rexburg Cultural Arts event manager.

In the Rexburg Tabernacle, there will be a BYU-I student photography show with 26 photographs, hands-on crafts and an exhibit from the Museum of Rexburg. There will also be patriotic art on display for the Fourth of July.

At City Hall, there will be the Don Ricks Legacy Show on the first floor with new paintings on display. On the second floor of City Hall at the Cultural Arts department, there will be children’s artwork on display.

Community members can buy a T-shirt and paint to decorate at the Art Stroll. Anyone who purchases and decorates a T-shirt will have the option to walk with the Cultural Arts department in the Independence Day Parade.

The Jacob Spori Building will be hosting a student art show as well. The show will showcase students’ artwork that they have been working on throughout the semester.

To keep updated on the art stroll and learn more about future events, visit the Rexburg Arts website here.

Previous articleDon’t miss these 5 popular hikes near Rexburg
Next articleDevotional cover: ‘Get up and win the race’
Kyley Reams
RELATED ARTICLES
News

“Don’t sit in your struggles. Get help”: The Mental Health Awareness Seminar recap

Abby Jorgensen - 0
Students gathered at the North Point amenities building to hear communication faculty member{{,}} Andra Hansen{{,}} share her insights about mental health.
Read more
News

Take advantage of spring weather by mountain biking

Olivia Weaver - 0
Take a break and explore local trails on a scenic mountain bike ride.
Read more
News

What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for Idaho?

Abigayl Finch - 0
Learn more about how arguments made will impact Idahoans.
Read more

Most Popular

Summer, fun and flowers at BYU-I

Features Cinthia Rodas - 0
The Summer, Fun and Flowers event was filled with colors, flowers and activities.
Read more

Discover the past at upcoming family history fair

Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
At the end of the semester, a family history class will hold a fair to showcase their final projects.
Read more

Devotional cover: ‘Get up and win the race’

Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
In his devotional address, Philip Crane spoke about winning the spiritual race of everyday life.
Read more

Celebrate Fourth of July and art at the upcoming Art Stroll

News Kyley Reams - 0
July's art stroll will feature photography, prints, ceramics, sculpture, paintings and patriotic short films throughout Rexburg.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Summer, fun and flowers at BYU-I

    Features Cinthia Rodas - 0
    The Summer, Fun and Flowers event was filled with colors, flowers and activities.
    Read more

    Discover the past at upcoming family history fair

    Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
    At the end of the semester, a family history class will hold a fair to showcase their final projects.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: ‘Get up and win the race’

    Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
    In his devotional address, Philip Crane spoke about winning the spiritual race of everyday life.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Summer, fun and flowers at BYU-I

    Features Cinthia Rodas - 0
    The Summer, Fun and Flowers event was filled with colors, flowers and activities.
    Read more

    Discover the past at upcoming family history fair

    Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
    At the end of the semester, a family history class will hold a fair to showcase their final projects.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: ‘Get up and win the race’

    Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
    In his devotional address, Philip Crane spoke about winning the spiritual race of everyday life.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv