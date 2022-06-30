Celebrate Fourth of July and art at the upcoming Art Stroll

The July Art Stroll will be happening on Friday, July 1 from 5-8 p.m. It will be held at The Romance Theater, the Rexburg Tabernacle, City Hall and the Jacob Spori Art Gallery.

There are lots of events happening at the various locations for the Art Stroll. There will be a variety of art displays including photography, prints, ceramics, sculpture, paintings and patriotic short films at the Romance Theater.

In the Romance Theater lobby, there will be a print-makers’ show with a combination of advanced BYU-Idaho student artists and professional local artists. There will also be professional artists featured from Utah, Virginia and New York. The show will include a mixture of both the artwork of the BYU-I students and the professional artists’ work.

“I think it will be really cool and I can’t wait to talk to them more about it,” said Carly Paul, the Rexburg Cultural Arts event manager.

In the Rexburg Tabernacle, there will be a BYU-I student photography show with 26 photographs, hands-on crafts and an exhibit from the Museum of Rexburg. There will also be patriotic art on display for the Fourth of July.

At City Hall, there will be the Don Ricks Legacy Show on the first floor with new paintings on display. On the second floor of City Hall at the Cultural Arts department, there will be children’s artwork on display.

Community members can buy a T-shirt and paint to decorate at the Art Stroll. Anyone who purchases and decorates a T-shirt will have the option to walk with the Cultural Arts department in the Independence Day Parade.

The Jacob Spori Building will be hosting a student art show as well. The show will showcase students’ artwork that they have been working on throughout the semester.

To keep updated on the art stroll and learn more about future events, visit the Rexburg Arts website here.