Home News Celebrate Independence Day with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce
News

Celebrate Independence Day with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce

By Ruben Rodriguez
0
149
Photo credit: Paul Weaver on Unsplash

Fourth of July in Rexburg is a day that many long-time residents look forward to due to the festivities brought on by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce. This year, the celebrations offered include not only the usual parade and fireworks, but also a flag raising, a foot race and a party at Porter Park.

“This is something you’ll want to invite all of your family and friends to Rexburg for,” said Janalyn Holt, Chairman of the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce.

The day will begin at Smith Park’s Veteran memorial for a flag-raising ceremony. This ceremony will be conducted by Bob Jones, one of Rexburg’s veterans.

Afterward, there will be a foot race from Smith to Porter Park. During this time, food trucks will be set up along Porter Park, giving residents a chance to support local businesses. The trucks will be ready for business at 9 a.m.

A patriotic parade is one of the crown jewels of a Fourth of July celebration. To reflect this, Rexburg’s parade route has changed from previous years. It will be taking an alternate route passing by popular landmarks such as the Madison Memorial Hospital, Broulims and Porter Park before ending at the roundabout on West Fourth South where the parade will dissipate around 12 p.m.

After what is anticipated to be a lively parade, the “Party at the Park” event will begin. This event will take place at Porter Park and will feature live music, acrobats and cheer teams.

The focal point of the event will be the evening fireworks. The show will begin at 10:00 p.m. at Madison Middle School, Riverside Park and the Teton Lakes golf course. The fireworks will be launched simultaneously from differing locations as a precaution against COVID-19, encouraging people to stay at home and watch the fireworks.

Previous articleSummer, fun and flowers at BYU-I
Ruben Rodriguez
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Celebrate Fourth of July and art at the upcoming Art Stroll

Kyley Reams - 0
July's art stroll will feature photography, prints, ceramics, sculpture, paintings and patriotic short films throughout Rexburg.
Read more
News

“Don’t sit in your struggles. Get help”: The Mental Health Awareness Seminar recap

Abby Jorgensen - 0
Students gathered at the North Point amenities building to hear communication faculty member{{,}} Andra Hansen{{,}} share her insights about mental health.
Read more
News

Take advantage of spring weather by mountain biking

Olivia Weaver - 0
Take a break and explore local trails on a scenic mountain bike ride.
Read more

Most Popular

Celebrate Independence Day with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce

News Ruben Rodriguez - 0
Rexburg's 2022 Fourth of July celebration will be filled with parades, fireworks and parties.
Read more

Summer, fun and flowers at BYU-I

Features Cinthia Rodas - 0
The Summer, Fun and Flowers event was filled with colors, flowers and activities.
Read more

Discover the past at upcoming family history fair

Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
At the end of the semester, a family history class will hold a fair to showcase their final projects.
Read more

Devotional cover: ‘Get up and win the race’

Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
In his devotional address, Philip Crane spoke about winning the spiritual race of everyday life.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Celebrate Independence Day with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce

    News Ruben Rodriguez - 0
    Rexburg's 2022 Fourth of July celebration will be filled with parades, fireworks and parties.
    Read more

    Summer, fun and flowers at BYU-I

    Features Cinthia Rodas - 0
    The Summer, Fun and Flowers event was filled with colors, flowers and activities.
    Read more

    Discover the past at upcoming family history fair

    Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
    At the end of the semester, a family history class will hold a fair to showcase their final projects.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Celebrate Independence Day with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce

    News Ruben Rodriguez - 0
    Rexburg's 2022 Fourth of July celebration will be filled with parades, fireworks and parties.
    Read more

    Summer, fun and flowers at BYU-I

    Features Cinthia Rodas - 0
    The Summer, Fun and Flowers event was filled with colors, flowers and activities.
    Read more

    Discover the past at upcoming family history fair

    Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
    At the end of the semester, a family history class will hold a fair to showcase their final projects.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv