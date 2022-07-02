Celebrate Independence Day with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce

Fourth of July in Rexburg is a day that many long-time residents look forward to due to the festivities brought on by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce. This year, the celebrations offered include not only the usual parade and fireworks, but also a flag raising, a foot race and a party at Porter Park.

“This is something you’ll want to invite all of your family and friends to Rexburg for,” said Janalyn Holt, Chairman of the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce.

The day will begin at Smith Park’s Veteran memorial for a flag-raising ceremony. This ceremony will be conducted by Bob Jones, one of Rexburg’s veterans.

Afterward, there will be a foot race from Smith to Porter Park. During this time, food trucks will be set up along Porter Park, giving residents a chance to support local businesses. The trucks will be ready for business at 9 a.m.

A patriotic parade is one of the crown jewels of a Fourth of July celebration. To reflect this, Rexburg’s parade route has changed from previous years. It will be taking an alternate route passing by popular landmarks such as the Madison Memorial Hospital, Broulims and Porter Park before ending at the roundabout on West Fourth South where the parade will dissipate around 12 p.m.

After what is anticipated to be a lively parade, the “Party at the Park” event will begin. This event will take place at Porter Park and will feature live music, acrobats and cheer teams.

The focal point of the event will be the evening fireworks. The show will begin at 10:00 p.m. at Madison Middle School, Riverside Park and the Teton Lakes golf course. The fireworks will be launched simultaneously from differing locations as a precaution against COVID-19, encouraging people to stay at home and watch the fireworks.