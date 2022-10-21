Celebrate season festivities with LaBelle Lake

The annual LaBelle Lake Fall Festival & Open House will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 5 p.m. in East Rigby. Along with the open house, new fall activities will be available for guests to participate in.

While the open house has been an annual event for the past few years, the Fall Festival portion is something new to LaBelle Lake.

“The Fall Festival is new to us this year, but we’ve combined it with our Fall Open House to bring another fall activity for the community to participate in,” said Annika Frandsen, the company’s venue manager. “Some of our fall activities include face painting, pumpkin games, free hot chocolate and more. As with our usual open house events, we will also have animals on-site, local vendors, tomahawk throwing and more.”

LaBelle Lake is a local venue space that specializes in weddings, reunions and retreats. The seven-acre property and on-site cabin were founded by Jim and Shannon Youngstrom and are family-owned and operated today.

“The Lodge and the venue grounds are open for the public to explore,” Frandsen said. “This is the perfect time to come and check out the inside of the lodge and the grounds which are usually closed for private events.”

Frandsen said the company hosts the annual open house to show the community all the venue has to offer.

According to their website, on the property, “there is a lake, multiple ponds with the area’s largest fish, gorgeous log crafted bridges, nature trails on an island on the Snake River, wildlife all around, canoeing, paddle boating, tomahawk throwing area, multiple team building spaces and activities and much more.”

The 7,000-square-foot cabin, which is available for customers to use for their events, is one of the many items LaBelle Lake offers to its clients.

“I think it’s a gorgeous place in Rigby,” said Maddysen Gramm, an Idaho resident and past open house attendee. “I’m excited to go to the open house because it’s exciting to see how it looks during the warmer months.”

Everyone is welcome to come and participate in the activities even if they are not looking to book a venue for an event.

“There is something at the open house for everyone,” Frandsen said. “This is a free event and will be happening rain or shine.”

Guests can enjoy a free cup of hot chocolate as they explore more of this hidden gem for themselves this Saturday.

To learn more about LaBelle Lake, visit their website.