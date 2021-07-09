Celebrating diversity with Sewly scrunchies

Three Integrated Business Core students set up their booth in the hot, spring semester sun, outside the Gordon B. Hinkley Building. Unique and colorful scrunchies were aesthetically placed across a white folding table. They hoped that the table set up would catch the attention of their peers. Every time a student would walk near the booth they would happily greet them and encourage them to check out what their business has to offer.

Sewly – pronounced “solely”– feels they have a lot they bring to the table. Their business goes beyond scrunchies. Their purpose inspires them to celebrate diversity.

“We want to bring those qualities that make us diverse together and help unite us, rather than divide us,” said Elizabeth Merrill, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

Some of their team members are from different countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 17 Sewly creators are a mix of married students, single students and students with children. There are eleven males and six females.

“Since we have people from different backgrounds, it brings different perspectives,” Merrill said. “Whether that is different fashion trends in this area versus others, or it’s pricing or just anything that goes into the business process.”

According to the Sewly website, it is important for them to combine their creatively diverse minds to produce quality scrunchies worth wearing daily. This purpose has been a core belief in the company since day one. It’s hard work for the Sewly team, but together, they have created many fun memories.

“We all have a personalized scrunchie that we have purchased from the company,” said Kimberly Tula, a junior studying business management. “That is our way of remembering our time together in this IBC and everything we had to go through.”

You can follow Sewly’s journey by checking out their Instagram.