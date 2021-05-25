Home News Chad and Lori Daybell indicted for murdering Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and...
Chad and Lori Daybell indicted for murdering Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell

By Jessica Banks
Screenshot taken by Jessica Banks

On May 26 at 11 a.m. Chad and Lori Daybell will face the Felony Magistrate Court in an initial appearance for the murdering of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood held a news conference today presenting the information from the Grand Jury that occurred over the past week.

The additional felony charges both Chad and Lori Daybell are facing according to the court’s indictment include:

— Three counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

— Chad and Lori Daybell are being charged with two counts of first degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Chad Daybell is also being charged with an additional count of first degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.

— One count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.

According to the Indictment, Lori Daybell is also facing a felony charge of grand theft to “continue criminal transactions between Madison and Fremont Counties, Idaho.”

Chad Daybell is facing two felony counts of insurance fraud for deceiving an insurer for the purpose of obtaining money.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake presented additional information regarding the cases.

“Members of the Grand Jury deliberated and determined there is probable cause to believe the Daybell’s willfully and knowingly conspired to commit several crimes that led to the death of three innocent people. We believe the crimes occurred on or about Oct. 26 of 2018 to Jan. 15 of 2020.”

The penalties for the most serious charges Chad and Lori Daybell are facing range from life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

During the news conference, Wood expressed his appreciation for patience and cooperation as the case has been extensive.

“We want to express our deep appreciation for the efforts of the dozens of local, state, including Idaho Attorney General, federal law enforcement members and Arizona law enforcement who have been working together… for a year and a half to bring justice to Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and JJ Vallow,” Wood said during the news conference.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell sit on an outstanding bail of $1 million. Lori Daybell is in the Women’s Detention Center in Madison County and Chad Daybell is in jail in Fremont County.

According to the court’s Notice of Remote Hearing, the arraignment will be remote and will be available to watch live on Judge Eddin’s YouTube channel.

Scroll will continue to cover the case during the upcoming court appearances.

Jessica Banks
