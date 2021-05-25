Home News Chad and Lori Daybell indicted in the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ...
NewsProjects

Chad and Lori Daybell indicted in the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell

By Jessica Banks
0
436
Screenshot taken by Jessica Banks

On May 26 at 11 a.m. Chad and Lori Daybell will face the Felony Magistrate Court in an initial appearance for the murdering of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood held a news conference today presenting the information from the Grand Jury that occurred over the past week.

The additional felony charges both Chad and Lori Daybell are facing according to the court’s indictment include:

— Three counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

— Chad and Lori Daybell are being charged with two counts of first degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Chad Daybell is also being charged with an additional count of first degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.

— One count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.

According to the Indictment, Lori Daybell is also facing a felony charge of grand theft to “continue criminal transactions between Madison and Fremont Counties, Idaho.”

Chad Daybell is facing two felony counts of insurance fraud for deceiving an insurer for the purpose of obtaining money.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake presented additional information regarding the cases.

“Members of the Grand Jury deliberated and determined there is probable cause to believe the Daybell’s willfully and knowingly conspired to commit several crimes that led to the death of three innocent people. We believe the crimes occurred on or about Oct. 26 of 2018 to Jan. 15 of 2020.”

The penalties for the most serious charges Chad and Lori Daybell are facing range from life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

During the news conference, Wood expressed his appreciation for patience and cooperation as the case has been extensive.

“We want to express our deep appreciation for the efforts of the dozens of local, state, including Idaho Attorney General, federal law enforcement members and Arizona law enforcement who have been working together… for a year and a half to bring justice to Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and JJ Vallow,” Wood said during the news conference.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell sit on an outstanding bail of $1 million. Lori Daybell is in the Women’s Detention Center in Madison County and Chad Daybell is in jail in Fremont County.

According to the court’s Notice of Remote Hearing, the arraignment will be remote and will be available to watch live on Judge Eddin’s YouTube channel.

Scroll will continue to cover the case during the upcoming court appearances.

Previous articlePublic safety discusses protocol for active shooters
Next articleRexburg City Council May 19
Jessica Banks
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

Jessica Banks - 0
Lori Daybell's initial appearance will be held at a later date.
Read more
News

Rexburg City Council May 19

Marissa Harrison - 0
The city council discusses upcoming events and other issues on the agenda.
Read more
News

Rexburg and Idaho Falls temples opening for all ordinances with restrictions

Bailee Merrill - 0
The Rexburg and Idaho Falls temples will reopen for Phase 3 between June and July.
Read more

Most Popular

Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

News Jessica Banks - 0
Lori Daybell's initial appearance will be held at a later date.
Read more

Indoor gardening

Uncategorized Leah Lundquist - 0
Indoor gardening is not only a fun hobby for BYU-I students, but it's also a way to improve emotional health and follow the guidance of Church leaders.
Read more

Scroll then and now: The evolution of journalism in the eyes of a Scroll alumna

Uncategorized Ashley Chilcutt - 0
During her recent visit to Rexburg, Scroll alumna Carol Rice explained how journalism has changed since her schooling days.
Read more

An enriching recital

Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
Students prepare to perform in this semester's first organ recital.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

    News Jessica Banks - 0
    Lori Daybell's initial appearance will be held at a later date.
    Read more

    Indoor gardening

    Uncategorized Leah Lundquist - 0
    Indoor gardening is not only a fun hobby for BYU-I students, but it's also a way to improve emotional health and follow the guidance of Church leaders.
    Read more

    Scroll then and now: The evolution of journalism in the eyes of a Scroll alumna

    Uncategorized Ashley Chilcutt - 0
    During her recent visit to Rexburg, Scroll alumna Carol Rice explained how journalism has changed since her schooling days.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

    News Jessica Banks - 0
    Lori Daybell's initial appearance will be held at a later date.
    Read more

    Indoor gardening

    Uncategorized Leah Lundquist - 0
    Indoor gardening is not only a fun hobby for BYU-I students, but it's also a way to improve emotional health and follow the guidance of Church leaders.
    Read more

    Scroll then and now: The evolution of journalism in the eyes of a Scroll alumna

    Uncategorized Ashley Chilcutt - 0
    During her recent visit to Rexburg, Scroll alumna Carol Rice explained how journalism has changed since her schooling days.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv